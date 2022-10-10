FIFA 23 Ultimate Team One for the Win SBC: How to complete, potential costs, and more

One for the Win is a daily pack-themed Squad Building Challenge released by EA Sports during the FIFA 23 RTTK promo. It was included in the daily content drop on October 9 alongside the Ismael Bennacer Road to the Knockouts SBC. One for the Win requires a single squad to complete and offers a pack in return.

The Road to the Knockouts promo is well and truly underway in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has done well to provide fans with engaging content on a regular basis. The developers have released multiple Squad Building Challenges for gamers to unlock various players as well as packs.

One for the Win is the latest daily pack-based SBC released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

How to complete One for the Win SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

One for the Win SBC requires a squad of eleven players to complete and offers a pack upon completion. These are the specific SBC requirements:

Players from the same country/region: Minimum four

Leagues: Maximum three

Clubs: Minimum two

Rare players: Minimum two in starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total Chemistry: Minimum 22

Rewards: Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

Pack-based daily SBCs are important for casuals as well as veterans, as they give gamers the opportunity to obtain packs without having to spend on microtransactions. This is especially valuable in the early stages of the game when every individual pack-pull can contribute towards improving players' squads.

However, not every pack-themed SBC is worth the investment, as some contain unreasonable requirements compared to the rewards they offer. Over the last few weeks, the SBCs released by EA Sports have received mixed reactions from the community. While some have offered good value for coins, others have been horrendous.

Is One for the Win SBC worth completing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The estimated cost of the SBC is around 3,500 FIFA Ultimate Team coins. It offers a tradeable Gold Players Pack as the overall Squad Building Challenge reward, which has a store value of 12,500 FIFA Ultimate Team coins. The pack consists of twelve gold players with one rare version. This makes One for the Win worth completing, as the pack reward is worth quite a bit more than the cost required to finish the SBC.

The pack is also tradeable in nature, which means that fans can sell the contents of the pack to increase their coin balance in FIFA 23 Ultimate. Tradeable pack rewards have been few and far between in the title, making it a worthwhile venture to complete this SBC.

Untradeable pack rewards have been the norm in FIFA 23, much to the disappointment of the community. Even the Advanced SBCs provided gamers with untradeable packs, which was met with a lot of backlash. In such a scenario, tradeable pack rewards are worth their weight in gold, making the One for the Win SBC worth the effort. Lucky fans might be able to obtain a meta-overpowered card to either sell in the transfer market or add to their squad.

