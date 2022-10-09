FIFA 23 Ismael Bennacer RTTK SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Ismael Bennacer RTTK (Road to the Knockouts) SBC (Squad Building Challenge) is second in FIFA 23, and players can now complete it to earn a special card to add to their squad. Since the release of the promo, players have been able to acquire these special footballers in different ways.

The Road to the Knockouts promo has added special cards to the game, which are assigned to footballers playing in European competitions. EA Sports has included all three tiers and players can add them to their teams. The easiest way to get them is from packs, although the odds are low..Thankfully, there are alternative processes where players can attempt to skip the reliance on luck.

Ismael Bennacer RTTK SBC is a way for players to get a special card without opening packs. This can be done by submitting a squad based on the pre-mentioned conditions. Fans will be able to add the card once the task is done. In doing so, they can avoid opening packs and depending on blind luck.

Ismael Bennacer RTTK SBC in FIFA 23 will add a promo card to the player's squad

Usually, players have to complete multiple tasks when it comes to a player-item SBC. Ismael Bennacer RTTK SBC seems to be a rare exception as it has a single task. This makes it quite similar to other releases, with just one challenge to complete.

Task 1 - Ismael Bennacer

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: Ismael Bennacer RTTK card

The Ismael Bennacer RTTK SBC is surprisingly cheap and will cost around 30,000 FUT coins for a player to complete. Final costs can be further reduced if a FIFA 23 player uses fodder from their collection. The conditions seem relatively simple, with the main focus being on high-rated cards.

To increase fodder stock, players can complete different objectives and minor SBCs present in the game. The chances of doing so will be higher when someone has just started the game. Otherwise, the easiest process is to acquire the cards from the market and complete the squad.

At first glance, the unlockable FIFA 23 card is good for its stats. Bennacer has received an overall upgrade compared to his base version and an 84-rated CDM card. His 80 Pace is quite decent for the position he will ply his trade from. Moreover, the reliance on outright pace has changed this time.

The special FIFA 23 card has an excellent dribbling rating of 88, which is great for escaping with the ball from tight positions. With 79 Physicality and 80 Defending, it should perform its assigned role very well in the game.

It should be noted that the card obtainable from Ismael Bennacer RTTK SBC can be upgraded. Two sets of conditions will depend on how well AC Milan does in the UEFA Champions League in the next few weeks. That will make it much more potent in FIFA 23 than it is now. Considering the state of the game and the estimated cost, the SBC is worth doing at the moment.

