When do RTTK (Road to the Knockouts) cards get upgraded in FIFA 23?

Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) is a brand new FIFA 23 promo, bringing in special cards that EA Sports have released. These are now obtainable via packs and different challenges; with some able to remain in a player's squad for the long run.

This is due to the fact that these cards have boosted stats compared to their base version. Moreover, they might also get upgrades in the future based on what their real-life counterparts do in European competitions. The cards released as part of the promo are present across the three tiers of the said tournaments.

While the chances of getting these RTTK footballers are low, some could well be worth the cost based on where their teams stand.

Moreover, players can also try to obtain them from the Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) or objectives to reduce uncertainties. The most important thing for the community is how these cards will be upgraded in the game.

FIFA 23 RTTK cards will get upgrades based on real-life results

The journey to European glory starts here 🎼🏆Road to the Knockouts has arrived in #FUT!-Two wins over the remainder of the Group Stage ✅✅ = ⬆-Qualification for the Knockouts ✅ = ⬆

The RTTK promo is the second in FIFA 23, following the earlier release of the Ones To Watch (OTW) cards. Like the latter, footballers belonging to the current promo will also depend on real-life results. Unlike the OTW cards, the RTTK variants will depend solely on European competitions.

Each card from the promo has two chances of getting an upgrade in overalls and stats. The first will depend on a footballer's next three games in the respective European competitions.

The promo has been released at a stage where all the competitions are three games old. If a footballer wins two out of their remaining three, their corresponding RTTK card in FIFA 23 will receive an upgrade. There's no assigned sequence in the matches, and winning any of the two will work.

This means that all the cards will be in a similar position as prior results will matter very little. Those belonging to the bigger clubs will be favorites for the upgrade despite all the uncertainties surrounding football.

The Round to the Knockouts Squad is out! ℹ️ RTTK Cards upgrade if:1️⃣ Their team qualifies for the Knockouts.2️⃣ Their team wins 2 of the remaining Group Stage games.

Interestingly, there's potential for a second round of upgrades, and this is where prior results for a footballer's side can come good. Once their respective sides reach the knockouts, their card will receive a second set of upgrades. Naturally, those belonging to clubs in a strong position on the table will have greater leverage.

Naturally, cards that can satisfy at least one of the two upgrade conditions will have greater demand in FIFA 23. These cards can even fetch many coins, as some will be wanted more than others by the community.

Unlike last year, EA Sports is following a single-team setup with promos. Players can acquire these cards directly from the FUT markets if they feel like doing so. They can also try out their luck by opening packs, but the chance of getting something valuable will be less due to lower odds.

KULUSEVSKI 🇸🇪 UCL RTTK SBC 🚨84,85 & 86 squads required4⭐3⭐ M/H

Finally, there are SBCs and objectives, which will also reward cards belonging to the promo. While they could cost more, there's no dependence on chances, and players know what they're getting for their investment.

