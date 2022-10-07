FIFA 23 Puzzle Master SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Puzzle Master Squad Building Challenge (SBC) in FIFA 23 is a permanent challenge available throughout the game's lifecycle. That being said, its potential rewards and relatively low costs mean that players should aim to complete it as soon as possible.

EA Sports provides many options to help players grasp the concept of SBCs quicker. Aside from the time-limited challenges, there are tasks for players to complete, which can be done at any time. EA Sports has also included simple and advanced options to allow players to understand the more complex components.

The Puzzle Master SBC is an advanced option which is part of the League and Nation Hybrid challenge. It might seem complex initially, but can be done easily if a player knows the solution. Here are all the details that would be helpful for them to complete the game and unlock the associated rewards.

The Puzzle Master SBC is the final part of the League and Nation Hybrid Challenge in FIFA 23

There are three permanent advanced challenges to choose from in FIFA 23. These never expire, and players can complete them anytime to get all the rewards. The Puzzle Master SBC is one of the four individual parts of the League and Nation Hybrid.

As the name suggests, players must build a squad of cards from different nations and leagues.

Leagues: Exactly 5

Nationalities: Exactly 6

Same Club Count: Max 2

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 20

# of players in the Squad: 11

After completing the Puzzle Master SBC in FIFA 23, players will obtain a Rare Players Pack for their efforts. It's reward potential is quite decent; most importantly, all the cards will be rare in nature. This increases the pack's value and the rewards a player will obtain.

The challenge becomes even more valuable as it's the final step of completing the League and Nation Hybrid SBC. Upon completing all four individual tasks, the challenge drops one Rare Megapack.

Players can estimate the completion cost of around 4,500 FUT coins if they want to complete it using cards from the market. The price goes up by another 1,000 coins for PC gamers due to the higher cost.

Any final cost can come down depending on how much fodder the player chooses to use to complete the squad. Use of fodder substitutes for the cards that players will have to acquire from the market otherwise.

Overall, the Puzzle Master SBC is worth doing in FIFA 23 as it's relatively cheap compared to the available options. It's also a tutorial for those looking to get into the more complex SBCs. The rewards increase further if the player has already completed the other three League and Nation Hybrid challenges.

The only bit of criticism will be regarding the fact that all the rewards that can be obtained are untradable. This limits their use in FIFA 23 as players can't sell the cards and earn some much-needed coins. However, they can use the footballers to improve their squads or use them as fodder in other challenges.

