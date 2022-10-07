FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Marquee Matchups SBC (October 6): How to complete, potential costs, and more

Marquee Matchups is a group of recurring weekly Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These SBCs have been a vital part of the annual FIFA cycle since their inception in FIFA 17, forming an important source of pack supply in FUT.
These SBCs are designed to reflect some of the best and most anticipated footballing matchups of the upcoming weekend, capitalizing on the hype surrounding these games. These football clashes are represented in FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups as specific themed requirements based on the Clubs or Nations involved in the fixture.
Marquee Matchups usually consist of four individual segments, all of which offer their own pack-based rewards. Completing all segments also offers a group reward, which has significantly greater store value than its segments.
The Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 features some of the most hyped fixtures in the world of football
With an exciting weekend of football ahead, EA Sports has released the latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 to celebrate these real-life football fixtures. These SBCs are usually released on Thursdays and offer appealing pack rewards upon completion.
FUT players are also provided with weekly Division Rivals rewards on Thursdays, so they have the opportunity to use their pack-pulled cards in these SBCS.
How to complete the latest set of Marquee Matchups SBCs in FIFA 23?
These are the requirements for the various Marquee Matchup segments for this week:
SBC 1- Real Sociedad vs Villareal
- Number of players from Spain: Minimum one
- Players from the same nation: Maximum five
- Rare players: Minimum one
- Silver players: Minimum three
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 14
Estimated cost: 2,000 FUT coins
Rewards: One Small Electrum Players Pack
SBC 2- Milan vs Juventus
- Number of players from Italy: Minimum two
- Players from the same Club: Minimum four
- Rare players: Minimum two
- Player level: Minimum Silver
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 18
Estimated cost: 3,500 coins
Rewards: One Mixed Players Pack
SBC 3- Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
- Number of players from Dortmund or Bayern Munich: Minimum one
- Number of players from Germany: Minimum two
- Clubs: Minimum three
- Gold players: Minimum two
- Squad rating: Minimum 72
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 22
Estimated cost: 3,500 coins
Rewards: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
SBC 3- Arsenal vs Liverpool
- Number of players from Arsenal: Minimum one
- Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum one
- Players from the same League: Minimum three
- Rare players: Minimum two
- Squad rating: Minimum 75
- Team Chemistry: Minimum 26
Estimated cost: 4,000 coins
Rewards: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
The overall estimated cost of the entire SBC group is around 13,000 FUT coins. Players can bring this price down by using the untradeables available in their clubs. For completing the entire set, fans will be rewarded with one Rare Electrum Players Pack. This pack has a store value of 30,000 FUT coins.
This pack, combined with the pack rewards offered by the individual segments of the challenge, makes the SBC a must-do for anyone looking to make a quick profit in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.