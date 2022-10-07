FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Marquee Matchups SBC (October 6): How to complete, potential costs, and more

Marquee Matchups is a group of recurring weekly Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. These SBCs have been a vital part of the annual FIFA cycle since their inception in FIFA 17, forming an important source of pack supply in FUT.

These SBCs are designed to reflect some of the best and most anticipated footballing matchups of the upcoming weekend, capitalizing on the hype surrounding these games. These football clashes are represented in FIFA 23 Marquee Matchups as specific themed requirements based on the Clubs or Nations involved in the fixture.

Marquee Matchups usually consist of four individual segments, all of which offer their own pack-based rewards. Completing all segments also offers a group reward, which has significantly greater store value than its segments.

The Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 features some of the most hyped fixtures in the world of football

With an exciting weekend of football ahead, EA Sports has released the latest set of Marquee Matchups in FIFA 23 to celebrate these real-life football fixtures. These SBCs are usually released on Thursdays and offer appealing pack rewards upon completion.

FUT players are also provided with weekly Division Rivals rewards on Thursdays, so they have the opportunity to use their pack-pulled cards in these SBCS.

How to complete the latest set of Marquee Matchups SBCs in FIFA 23?

These are the requirements for the various Marquee Matchup segments for this week:

SBC 1- Real Sociedad vs Villareal

Number of players from Spain: Minimum one

Players from the same nation: Maximum five

Rare players: Minimum one

Silver players: Minimum three

Team Chemistry: Minimum 14

Estimated cost: 2,000 FUT coins

Rewards: One Small Electrum Players Pack

SBC 2- Milan vs Juventus

Number of players from Italy: Minimum two

Players from the same Club: Minimum four

Rare players: Minimum two

Player level: Minimum Silver

Team Chemistry: Minimum 18

Estimated cost: 3,500 coins

Rewards: One Mixed Players Pack

SBC 3- Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Number of players from Dortmund or Bayern Munich: Minimum one

Number of players from Germany: Minimum two

Clubs: Minimum three

Gold players: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 72

Team Chemistry: Minimum 22

Estimated cost: 3,500 coins

Rewards: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

SBC 3- Arsenal vs Liverpool

Number of players from Arsenal: Minimum one

Number of players from Liverpool: Minimum one

Players from the same League: Minimum three

Rare players: Minimum two

Squad rating: Minimum 75

Team Chemistry: Minimum 26

Estimated cost: 4,000 coins

Rewards: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

The overall estimated cost of the entire SBC group is around 13,000 FUT coins. Players can bring this price down by using the untradeables available in their clubs. For completing the entire set, fans will be rewarded with one Rare Electrum Players Pack. This pack has a store value of 30,000 FUT coins.

This pack, combined with the pack rewards offered by the individual segments of the challenge, makes the SBC a must-do for anyone looking to make a quick profit in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

