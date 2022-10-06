FIFA 23 Ultimate Team Elite Eight SBC: How to complete, potential costs, and more

Elite Eight is a segment of the Hybrid Nations Advanced SBC in FIFA 23. Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) are an integral part of FIFA Ultimate Team and help fans optimize their FUT experience by providing them with packs and special untradeable cards to add to their clubs.

EA Sports' controversial decision to make Advanced SBCs offer untradeable rewards in FIFA 23, as opposed to the tradeable pack rewards in previous iterations, was met with severe backlash from the FIFA community. Despite their untradeable nature, the packs offered by the SBC are significantly better than they used to be, making these SBCs a worthwhile venture.

The Elite Eight SBC offers amazing value for your coins in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The new chemistry system has made SBCs rather challenging in FIFA 23, and Advanced SBCs are intended to be the most complex ones by design. However, once fans get accustomed to the overhauled chemistry mechanics, completing these SBCs should be achievable for both newbies and veterans alike.

Hybrid Nations is one of the three Advanced SBCs in FIFA 23, and the Elite Eight is a segment within this SBC. Hybrid Nations is arguably the easiest to complete out of the three Advanced SBCs, and players should be able to use the players available in their FUT clubs to optimize their expenditure.

How to complete Elite Eight SBC in FIFA 23

Elite Eight is the third segment of the Hybrid Nations SBC, and consists of the following requirements and specifications:

Nationalities: Exactly Eight

Players from the same nation: Max two

Players from the same Club: Max three

Rare players: Minimum five

Player level: Exactly Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 21

The SBC is estimated to cost around 5,000 FIFA Ultimate Team coins and offers an untradeable Rare Players Pack upon completion. Gamers can significantly bring down the cost of the SBC by using players already available in their clubs.

The most efficient method of approaching this SBC would be to pick a league that features players from a variety of different nations. The Premier League is the most popular choice in this aspect, as it is home to footballers from multiple regions across the globe due to its mainstream appeal.

Is the Elite Eight SBC worth completing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Elite Eight SBC offers a Rare Players Pack as a reward for its completion, which has a store value of 50,000 FUT coins. In comparison to the cost of completing this SBC from scratch, this is an absolute bargain. Although the contents of the pack are untradeable, fans might get lucky and obtain an extremely useful meta card to add to their FUT squads.

Even if gamers are unlucky with their pulls from this pack, they can use its contents to complete various other SBCs. With a host of Player of the Month SBCs and daily pack-themed SBCs available in FIFA 23 right now, fans are certainly spoilt for choice and can have their pick from the bunch.

Moreover, since the Elite Eight is a segment of an Advanced SBC, it is necessary to complete this challenge in order to finish the entire group and then unlock the grand prize, a Jumbo Rare Players Pack, with a store value of 100,000 FUT coins.

