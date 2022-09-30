FIFA 23 Ultimate Team League and Nation Hybrid SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The FIFA 23 League and Nation Hybrid Squad Building Challenges (SBC) is one of the three advanced challenges that is made available for players throughout the year. Unlike other SBCs, this one is part of a tutorial that all players are advised to complete. Aside from the rewards, these advanced SBCs act as the first guide to completing the more complex challenges.

SBCs are an excellent way to improve someone's Ultimate Team squad. Players can use cards they don't need or can't sell, and then turn them into rewards which include cards and resources. These rewards are vital, especially for those who don't want to spend real-life money in the game mode.

Given that this is an advanced SBC, it can be slightly overwhelming for players at the first attempt. However, all the information is explained in detail in the following section, and players can target one individual task at a time.

The League and Nation Hybrid SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team can offer some good rewards to players

The League and Nation Hybrid SBC in FIFA 23 has four individual tasks. Each of these tasks can be carried out separately and come with their own set of rewards. However, players must complete all three to earn the collective rewards.

Task 1 - The Challenger

Leagues: Exactly 3

Nationalities: Exactly 2

Same League Count: Max 6

Same Nation Count: Max 6

Player Level: Exactly Gold

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 32

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Task 2 - Advanced

Leagues: Exactly 3

Nationalities: Exactly 4

Same League Count: Max 5

Same Nation Count: Max 6

Squad Rating: Min 79

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 29

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Mega Pack

Task 3 - Fiendish

Leagues: Exactly 4

Nationalities: Exactly 5

Same League Count: Max 4

Same Nation Count: Max 3

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 25

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards - 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Task 4 - Puzzle Master

Leagues: Exactly 5

Nationalities: Exactly 6

Same Club Count: Max 2

Squad Rating: Min 80

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 20

# of players in the Squad: 11

Rewards: 1 Rare Players Pack

After completing all four tasks, FIFA 23 players will receive a Rare Mega Pack, of which, a total of five are to be won. As mentioned earlier, there's no expiry date for the League and Nation Hybrid SBC, but it can be completed once at most.

Players can expect anywhere between 21,000-25,000 FUT coins depending on which platform they decide to play the game. Costs will come down based on how much fodder a player uses in the SBC.

A major criticism of the FIFA 23 League and Nation Hybrid SBC is that EA Sports has now made the rewards untradable. Nevertheless, players can still obtain valuable cards used in their squads or as fodder.

