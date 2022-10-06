FIFA 23 Team of the Week 3 (TOTW 3) cards released, Haaland gets first In Form of season

EA Sports has released the latest Team of the Week squad in FIFA 23, and with the likes of Erling Haaland and Wissam Ben Yedder, TOTW 3 looks like the best one yet.

Last weekend was amazing for football fans around the globe, as they got to witness several amazing clashes across the top leagues in Europe. As usual, the standout performers have been rewarded for their contributions with a special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: In Form.

Erling Haaland headlines TOTW 3 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team after heroics against Manchester United

Erling Haaland has received a boost to his Ones to Watch card even before the promo has ended, and as one of the most overpowered cards in the game, his latest special version, In Form, will be highly sought after in-game.

The TOTW 3 squad also consists of several other highly-rated footballers with incredible attributes, such as FUT favorite Wissam Ben Yedder, AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao, and Bayern wonderkid Jamal Musiala.

Erling Haaland has well and truly made the Premier League his playing ground since his move from Borussia Dortmund to reigning champions Manchester City. The Norwegian marksman has seen a flying start to the season, scoring fourteen goals in his first eight league appearances.

He was in similar form against derby rivals Manchester United. Heading into this prestigious matchup, fans were wondering whether Haaland would be able to replicate his performance against the in-form duo of Varane and Martinez. However, it took little time for Haaland to put all doubts to bed as he scored three times and assisted two more in a 6-3 thrashing of their local rivals.

Who is featured in the TOTW 3 squad in FIFA 23?

These are the players included in TOTW 3:

Erling Haaland - 89

Serge Milinkovic-Savic - 87

Kevin Trapp - 87

Rafael Leao - 86

Wissam Ben Yedder - 86

James Maddison - 84

Jamal Musiala - 84

Timo Werner - 84

Chris Smalling - 84

Alexander Sorloth - 84

Jonathan Clauss - 84

Leandro Trossard - 82

Oscar de Marcos - 81

Cesinha - 81

Luis Miguel Rodriguez - 81

Niclas Fullkrug - 81

Kevin Danso - 81

Moustapha Zeghba - 79

Dino Hotic - 79

Victor Adeboyejo - 74

Daniel Rios - 71

Zang Yifeng - 64

This is an incredible selection of footballers that consists of some of the most meta and overpowered names in FIFA 23.

Which are the best cards in TOTW 3?

Erling Haaland is among the most overpowered attackers in FIFA 23, especially under the new AcceleRATE system. He is naturally a lengthy acceleration-type player in-game, making him incredibly effective in the FIFA 23 meta.

Rafael Leao can also be converted into a lengthy acceleration-type by applying an architect chemstyle. As he also possesses incredible pace and shooting attributes, he will be another card to watch out for in TOTW 3.

Wissam Ben Yedder has been a favorite among FUT fans since FIFA 19, and the French marksman spent little time to resume usual business in FIFA 23, scoring a hat-trick for Monaco to secure his inclusion in TOTW 3.

