What is Erling Haaland's FIFA 23 rating? Overall, card stats, meta performance, and more

Erling Haaland is a really strong card in FIFA 23, and the stats reflect his real world performances. The Norwegian has recently been tearing up the Premier League, and his performances have been staggering ever since he switched to Etihad earlier in the summer.

EA Sports tries to accurately represent footballers in their cards. This is done with the help of the different attributes and the ratings that are allotted to them. Haaland's card is one of the stronger ones in the game, and it also finds a favorable spot in the current in-game meta. Although there are a few weaknesses, his card will be able to take on most defenders in the game.

Let's take a detailed look at the stats of the base version of Erling Haaland in FIFA 23. Additionally, he already has a special card in the form of his OTW version, which will likely receive upgrades in the coming days.

Haaland's strengths in FIFA 23 are an accurate representation of his real-life abilities

Erling Haaland first broke into the scene playing in the Norwegian top division, which later led to a move to Red Bull Salzburg. After stunning performances, Borussia Dortmund signed him as a player, and what followed was one-and-a-half seasons of consistent goal scoring in Germany.

However, it's with Manchester City that he's truly looking to take things to the next level. He has already scored 11 goals and only needed eight games to secure three hat-tricks (a Premier League record that now seems impossible to beat).

FIFA 23 players can similarly dominate in-game using his 88-rated Striker card, which has now become highly sought-after in the community. His base card has been upgraded over the last year, and his performances are better reflected in the card's stats.

The biggest strength of the card is the lethal combination of pace and power. Haaland has an 89 Pace rating with 94 Sprint Speed. While the 82 Acceleration is a bit slow, his 'lengthy' type card receives major benefits from the new AcceleRATE system in the game. Introduced in FIFA 23, the attribute gives all lengthy cards a natural advantage over the rest.

Agility and Balance are not the card's best attributes, and both stats are quite mediocre for a card of such caliber. However, an 85 Composure and 82 Ball Control ensure that players can compensate for the shortcomings by playing tactically.

Haaland's strongest department in the game is his 91 Shooting. Apart from this, he has 89 Positioning, 94 Finishing, and 94 Shot Power, which makes him even stronger with the current power shot option in the game. The footballer's card has 87 Long Shot and 88 Volleys, making him viable for those who prefer taking long-range shots.

With 93 Strength and 85 Aggression, the card is deadly when tackling defenders and pressing opponents in-game. This is particularly useful for those who play constant press in FIFA 23, as it allows the striker to attempt to win the ball.

Haaland's card has been a good option since last year, following a major boost to his overall. The boost has coincided with better stats that made the card much more viable in the Ultimate Team mode. The same trend has followed, and he has only become better since. With the new chemistry system, more players can use the card in their starting lineups.

Players will have a tough time acquiring the card because of how good it is. It rarely appears in the FUT market, since players prefer using the card rather than selling it for a profit. His OTW version has the same stats, but these special cards can always receive upgrades in the future.

Given how Manchester City and Erling Haaland are performing at the moment, the upgrades in FIFA 23 are all but guaranteed. This will allow the card to move further up the meta, and it could soon become the best attacking option along with Kylian Mbappe.

