FIFA 23 Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all obtainable legends

The Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC went live in FIFA 23 last night. It offers players a chance to get an Icon card without having to deal with the FUT market or packs. While the SBC itself is quite valuable, there's a huge reward pool available for players in the game.
Every Icon card in FIFA 23 comes in three tiers — Base, Mid, and Prime. While the base version is the lowest of the three, the cards will still have a lot of value. It's just the first month of FIFA 23, and an 85/86 rated card will be on the higher end of the offerings.
Additionally, the Icon cards have a sense of novelty, and they also help massively in terms of team chemistry.
FIFA 23 Max 86 Base Icon Upgrade SBC has more than 40 obtainable legends
The FIFA 23 Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC has two challenges. Both come with rewards, but the main one is the icon card that FIFA 23 players will be able to obtain.
Listed below are all the available FIFA 23 Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC options:
- Jerry Litmanen CF 85
- Robert Pires CAM 85
- Ruud Van Nistelrooy ST 86
- Rui Costa CAM 85
- Peter Schmeichel GK 86
- Mikel Laudrup CF 85
- Ronald Koeman CB 86
- Raul ST 86
- Christian Vieri ST 86
- Juan Sebastian Veron CM 86
- Petr Cech GK 86
- Fernando Hierro CB 86
- Michael Owen ST 86
- David Trezeguet ST 86
- Frank Rijkaard CDM 86
- Roy Keane CM 86
- Henrik Larrson ST 86
- Frank Lampard CM 86
- Patrick Kluivert ST 86
- Hernan Crespo ST 85
- Nemanja Vidic CB 85
- Carles Puyol CB 85
- Gheorghe Hagi CAM 85
- John Barnes CAM 86
- Ian Wright ST 85
- Genarro Gattuso CM 85
- Davor Suker ST 85
- Sol Campbell CB 85
- Ashley Cole LB 85
- Claude Makelele RM 85
- Steven Gerrard CDM 86
- Andriy Shevchenko ST 86
- Fernando Torres ST 86
- Pavel Nedved LM 86
- Michael Ballack CM 86
- Luis Hernandez ST 85
- Emmanuel Petit LB 85
- Laurent Blanc CAM 85
- Rio Ferdinand CB 85
- Gianluca Zambrotta RWB 86
- Carles Seedorf CM 85
- Roberto Carlos LB 86
- Wayne Rooney CAM 86
- Gianfranco Zola CF 85
- Michael Essien CDM 85
- Ruud Gullit CM 86
- Patrick Vieira CM 86
In addition to the Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC, Michael Essien and David Trezeguet's base versions also have an ongoing SBC.
As mentioned earlier, there's a massive pool of rewards. After completing the SBC, FIFA 23 players will get an untradable copy of any of these cards. Players will have to complete both tasks if they want to get the card, and the SBC is active for two more days at the time of writing.
In comparison, the David Trezeguet and Michael Essien SBCs are available for a month, so players have more time to complete them.
While there's a strong reliance on luck in the Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC, it's worth doing if players have sufficient fodder. Irrespective of the rewards and costs, less than 75,000 FUT coins will be well worth the investment, as all available items are worth more on the market.