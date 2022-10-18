FIFA 23 Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all obtainable legends

The Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC went live in FIFA 23 last night. It offers players a chance to get an Icon card without having to deal with the FUT market or packs. While the SBC itself is quite valuable, there's a huge reward pool available for players in the game.

Every Icon card in FIFA 23 comes in three tiers — Base, Mid, and Prime. While the base version is the lowest of the three, the cards will still have a lot of value. It's just the first month of FIFA 23, and an 85/86 rated card will be on the higher end of the offerings.

Additionally, the Icon cards have a sense of novelty, and they also help massively in terms of team chemistry.

FIFA 23 Max 86 Base Icon Upgrade SBC has more than 40 obtainable legends

The FIFA 23 Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC has two challenges. Both come with rewards, but the main one is the icon card that FIFA 23 players will be able to obtain.

Listed below are all the available FIFA 23 Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC options:

Jerry Litmanen CF 85

Robert Pires CAM 85

Ruud Van Nistelrooy ST 86

Rui Costa CAM 85

Peter Schmeichel GK 86

Mikel Laudrup CF 85

Ronald Koeman CB 86

Raul ST 86

Christian Vieri ST 86

Juan Sebastian Veron CM 86

Petr Cech GK 86

Fernando Hierro CB 86

Michael Owen ST 86

David Trezeguet ST 86

Frank Rijkaard CDM 86

Roy Keane CM 86

Henrik Larrson ST 86

Frank Lampard CM 86

Patrick Kluivert ST 86

Hernan Crespo ST 85

Nemanja Vidic CB 85

Carles Puyol CB 85

Gheorghe Hagi CAM 85

John Barnes CAM 86

Ian Wright ST 85

Genarro Gattuso CM 85

Davor Suker ST 85

Sol Campbell CB 85

Ashley Cole LB 85

Claude Makelele RM 85

Steven Gerrard CDM 86

Andriy Shevchenko ST 86

Fernando Torres ST 86

Pavel Nedved LM 86

Michael Ballack CM 86

Luis Hernandez ST 85

Emmanuel Petit LB 85

Laurent Blanc CAM 85

Rio Ferdinand CB 85

Gianluca Zambrotta RWB 86

Carles Seedorf CM 85

Roberto Carlos LB 86

Wayne Rooney CAM 86

Gianfranco Zola CF 85

Michael Essien CDM 85

Ruud Gullit CM 86

Patrick Vieira CM 86

In addition to the Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC, Michael Essien and David Trezeguet's base versions also have an ongoing SBC.

As mentioned earlier, there's a massive pool of rewards. After completing the SBC, FIFA 23 players will get an untradable copy of any of these cards. Players will have to complete both tasks if they want to get the card, and the SBC is active for two more days at the time of writing.

In comparison, the David Trezeguet and Michael Essien SBCs are available for a month, so players have more time to complete them.

While there's a strong reliance on luck in the Max 86 Icon Upgrade SBC, it's worth doing if players have sufficient fodder. Irrespective of the rewards and costs, less than 75,000 FUT coins will be well worth the investment, as all available items are worth more on the market.

Poll : 0 votes