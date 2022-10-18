How to complete David Trezeguet Mid Icon SBC in FIFA 23? Estimated costs, review, and more

EA has released the Mid Icon card for the legendary Frenchman David Trezeguet. Players can obtain him by completing the dedicated SBC (Squad Building Challenge) in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

There are two separate challenges for players to pack the card in the Icon Series, which is arguably the most sought-after card type in FUT for they feature the best to have ever graced the beautiful game.

This guide will discuss the estimated cost of completing the David Trezeguet SBC. It'll mention the individual requirements that must be met by those looking to get a loan version of the Juventus legend or the normal untradeable card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

There are two ways to clear the David Trezeguet Icon SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

With the release of the first Icon card Squad Building Challenges, it is expected that the cards will be quite hard to pack considering how good they are in the FUT meta.

Players can either choose from the easier loan version of the card, which allows the usage of Trezeguet for five games, or complete a much longer and harder set of five challenges to obtain the card permanently.

Getafe C.F. Esports @Getafe_Esports



David Trezeguet (89): pide plantilla de bronce, plantilla de plata, 84, 85 y 86

Michael Essien (85): pide plantilla de bronce, plantilla de plata, 84, 85, 86x2 y 87

Además, SBC de icono baby asegurado, con rating máximo de 86. Pide 84 y 86 SBCs de hoy en #FIFA23 David Trezeguet(89): pide plantilla de bronce, plantilla de plata, 84, 85 y 86Michael Essien(85): pide plantilla de bronce, plantilla de plata, 84, 85, 86x2 y 87Además, SBC de icono baby asegurado, con rating máximo de 86. Pide 84 y 86 SBCs de hoy en #FIFA23📌 David Trezeguet 🇫🇷 (89): pide plantilla de bronce, plantilla de plata, 84, 85 y 86📌 Michael Essien 🇬🇭 (85): pide plantilla de bronce, plantilla de plata, 84, 85, 86x2 y 87📌 Además, SBC de icono baby asegurado, con rating máximo de 86. Pide 84 y 86 https://t.co/7PfkMORMTn

David Trezeguet [Loan] SBC challenge requirements and cost analysis

To obtain the loan version, players must complete the following requirements:

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Players from France: Minimum of 1

Player quality: Silver or above

Gold players: Minimum 4 in squad

Estimated cost: 3,000 - 5,000 FUT coins

Rewards: Mid Icon David Trezeguet on a 5-Match Loan! [untradeable]

The Squad Building Challenge is quite easy to complete, even for casual FIFA 23 players looking to try their hands at their first Icon Series card. They can also take this fairly inexpensive route to try out the French legend in their squad before committing to the much more expensive permanent SBC to obtain him.

David Trezeguet SBC: Requirements and cost analysis

To get a permanent card, players need to complete five of the following challenges:

Born Legend

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Number of Rare cards: Exactly 11

Player quality: Exactly Bronze

Estimate Cost: 2,000 - 3,000 FUT Coins

Rewards: Pack of two rare gold players

Rising Star

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Number of Rare cards: Exactly 11

Player quality: Exactly Silver

Estimate Cost: 3,000 - 5,500 FUT Coins

Rewards: Pack of two rare gold players

Bianconeri

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Players from Juventus: Minimum of 1

FUT Champions or Team of the Week players: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 84

Estimate Cost: 35,000 - 50,000 FUT Coins

Rewards: 1x Mixed Players Pack

Les Bleus

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Players from France: Minimum of 1

Squad rating: Minimum of 85

Estimate Cost: 60,000 - 140,000 FUT Coins

Rewards: 1x Premium Gold Players Pack

League Legend

Players in squad: Minimum of 11

Squad rating: Minimum of 86

Players from Serie A team: Minimum of 1

Estimate Cost: 95,000 - 130,000 FUT Coins

Rewards: 1x Rare Gold Pack

Only upon completing all of the above challenges can players finally get their hands on a David Trezeguet Icon Series card permanently. Based on current FIFA 23 transfer market rates, the cost of the five SBCs can be anywhere between 195,000 - 380,000 FUT coins. It is not a small amount by any means, even for quite a high-rated card with an overall of 89.

The French striker also boasts quite a respectable pace and dribbling stats of 82 and 80 respectively. His high shooting rating of 90 will be pivotal for any forward, and the 94 finishing stat is sure to come in handy.

Trezeguet is also a Lengthy AcceleRATE type by default, making him a good fit in the current FIFA 23 meta, but his 68 passing rating does look a bit low. However, its nothing a Maestro or Deadeye chemstyle won't fix.

All in all, the Icon Series card is a pretty nice addition to any FUT squad, but whether or not someone should try to pack him through the arduous process of completing five SBCs is entirely dependent on their current FIFA 23 squad and love for the French legend,

Poll : 0 votes