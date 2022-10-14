How to complete Newcomer's Challenge 3 SBC in FIFA 23? Estimated costs, review, and more

With the Rulebreakers promo dropping in FIFA 23, EA has released the Newcomer's Challenge 3 SBC for Ultimate Team. The third Squad Building Challenge in the Newcomer's series has gone live as the game enters its third week since its release back on September 30.

The relatively easy challenge gives players the opportunity to pack some unique cards from the Rulebreakers promo and considering the FUT season is still young, players strapped for coins will most probably welcome these smaller SBCs. Here's an easy guide explaining the task with the expected cost-to-reward ratios discussed in detail.

Everything you need to know about FIFA 23 Newcomer's Challenge 3 SBC

Like previous challenges in the series, this one too has a gimmick where the game has fixed some positions on the field that players cannot alter. The said markings this time around are:

LM

CDM x2

RM

The Newcomer's Challenge 3 (Image via EA Sports FIFA)

To successfully complete the Squad Building Challenge, players need to fulfill the following requirements while building the squad in the Ultimate Team around the above restrictions.

Newcomer's Challenge 3 requirements

Number of players in squad: 7

Total Squad Chemistry Points required: Minimum 18

Silver players: Minimum 2

Nationalities: Maximum 4

Player's from the same club: Maximum 4

Rare player cards: Minimum 1

Rewards: Rare Player rated 75 OVR or higher. [Unatradeable]

Approximate cost: 1,000 - 2,000 FUT coins

As is evident from the requirements, the SBC is not that hard to acquire due to a lack of rating restrictions. Players can freely use cheap bronze cards for five positions and use a minimum of two silver cards to complete the challenge without breaking their economy.

The four fixed positions in the squad are cards of French origin, so FIFA 23 players would be wise to use cheap French stars from the transfer market to easily reach the relatively low chemistry requirement of 18. Using a few footballers from the nation will also help them stay below the maximum nationality limit of four.

For the rest of the requirement, players can take a look at smaller leagues from the around the world such as Poland or China, especially if they need to buy silver cards from the market. The same goes for the sole rare footballer that is also required to complete the challenge.

Regular FUT players may also find a couple of silvers lying around in their preexisting Ultimate Team squad and use them as fodder to complete the SBC. This means that there the Squad Building Challenge will be very easy for beginners and causal players alike.

While the SBC is quite inexpensive, the rewards are also not that great. For some, the 75+ rare card is not really good enough to invest in a big challenge.

However, players should keep in mind that they may also pack some pretty high-level footballers considering it can go as high as possible. Also, there is always the possibility that a Rulebreakers card will pop out as a reward.

Of course, if they are unlucky, players will be stuck with a 75-rated card. But, it should be noted that these SBCs are designed for them to use their fodder cards to give them a chance to pack a higher-level variant without dipping their hands in a hostile FUT market.

Having said that, players who would have to invest more than 2K coins to finish the Newcomer's Challenge 3 should rather save their money for something else instead.

