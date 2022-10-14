5 cheap 86-rated FIFA 23 players that you can sign in Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team continues to be the most popular game mode in FIFA 23, with both veterans and newbies doing their best to improve their squads. It is by far the most profitable venture for EA Sports, as the division earns a significant portion of its annual revenue through Ultimate Team microtransactions.

However, not all FIFA fans indulge in these microtransactions. Instead, they opt for a more engaging and grindy approach. FUT enthusiasts looking to optimize their FIFA 23 experience without spending money can add a plethora of cheap options to their squads to get the results they desire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Cody Gakpo, Nicolo Barella, and 3 other 86-rated cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that are absolute bargains

1) Kingsley Coman

The German Bundesliga is a popular choice among FUT fans for its variety of squad-building options in all positions on the pitch. The list of highest-rated Bundesliga players in FIFA 23 is dominated by Bayern Munich players, as the reigning champions have consistently been the best side in the league. With an overall rating of 86, Kingsley Coman is among the elite in his league.

Coman has retained his rating from FIFA 22 but has received a boost to his five-star skill moves. This greatly adds to his viability in-game, as the French winger now has everything it takes to be a top-tier attacker in FIFA 23. He has explosive pace and smooth dribbling, making him extremely responsive on the ball.

With a cost of under 15,000 FUT coins, Coman is incredibly affordable and will prove to be a valuable addition to any squad in FIFA 23.

2) Cody Gakpo (Player of the Month)

Cody Gakpo has received an incredible overall rating upgrade in FIFA 23, and with his recent performances in the Dutch Eredivisie, it is not hard to see why. The youngster received an in-form card in the very first Team of the Week of FIFA 23 and has also been crowned the game's inaugural Eredivisie Player of the Month.

To celebrate this achievement, EA Sports released an 86-rated POTM SBC in FUT, which is relatively cheap to complete. Costing only 25,000 FUT coins, the SBC is an absolute bargain for the attributes the card possesses.

With 89 pace, 85 shooting, and 87 dribbling, Gakpo is the complete attacking package. He can also be converted into the lengthy acceleration type with a chemstyle, making him even more overpowered.

3) David Alaba (Gold)

As the reigning UEFA Champions League and La Liga title holders, Real Madrid have an incredible squad in FIFA 23. They have overpowered players throughout their roster, and David Alaba is an incredible yet cheap option for fans to add to their squads.

While footballers like Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger have stolen the spotlight at the center-back position in FIFA 23, they also come with a hefty price tag.

Meanwhile, Alaba comes at a fraction of the price and possesses similar stats to his peers, with 79 pace, 85 defending, and 80 dribbling. He is a well-rounded and versatile defender in real life as well as on the virtual pitch.

With a price of under 35,000 FUT coins, Alaba will be an excellent pick-up for any FUT enthusiast running a La Liga squad.

4) Nicolo Barella (Gold)

Serie A has a reputation for being home to some of the best and most technically gifted players in world football, and Nicolo Barella is no exception. The 25-year-old Italian maestro has been amazing for Inter in domestic and European competitions, with his performances earning him a rating boost in FIFA 23.

Barella is the definition of a complete midfielder in the current meta. Despite not being very tall or physically imposing, he dominates the midfield with his visionary passing and playmaking genius. He possesses well-rounded attributes on his FUT card, with all of his face card stats exceeding 76.

Barella costs less than 18,000 FUT coins, which is incredible value for the caliber of card you get. With Serie A being a favorite among fans for squad-building, he will be a viable option for many when it comes to signing crucial players.

5) Sami Al-Jaber (FUT Hero)

With the recent FUT Hero fiasco that saw EA Sports mistakenly release a tradeable Hero pack for only 25,000 coins, the cost of Heroes has plummeted in the transfer market. This means that some coveted and overpowered cards are finally accessible for cheap prices, including Sami Al-Jaber.

While his league might not be appealing to FUT fans, Al-Jaber will play on full chemistry in any squad as one of the perks of being a FUT Hero. He possesses amazing stats for a striker with 88 pace, 86 shooting, and 83 dribbling.

His card is available in the FIFA 23 transfer market for under 25,000 FUT coins, which is amazing considering that it is a special FUT Hero version.

