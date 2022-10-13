5 best reasons to use the FIFA 23 Companion App on a daily basis

The FIFA 23 Companion App is an official extension of FIFA Ultimate Team that fans can install on their mobile devices to enjoy FUT on the go. It is a mobile version of the FIFA 23 Web App and offers several benefits that are unparalleled in their utility.

With the annual FIFA cycle underway, fans have started their FUT journey and will be looking to make the most out of their time in the mode. The initial stages of the game are usually a slow and challenging grind, especially for players who don't indulge in microtransactions. The FIFA 23 Companion App helps to optimally work towards improving your squad in FUT.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The FIFA 23 Companion App is a valuable tool for all FIFA Ultimate Team enthusiasts

1) It allows fans to trade on the go

The FIFA 23 Companion App is an invaluable asset for FUT traders, as it allows fans to access the transfer market on their mobile devices to buy and sell cards on the go.

Trading in FUT implies that gamers must always be active and keep their finger on the pulse of the transfer market. Traders must be familiar with the trends of how the market fluctuates in order to make the most coins by buying cards for low prices and selling them when they are more expensive.

The Companion App offers them the ability to monitor their investments' value, as well as buy and sell more items, without having to log into the game on their respective platforms.

2) It is easier to do SBCs on the Companion App

Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) are essential to the classic FUT experience and provide fans with amazing opportunities to upgrade their squads with special player items or packs. These challenges are easier than ever to complete due to the accessible and convenient interface of the Companion App.

FIFA 23 menus can often be a laggy mess due to server overload, which makes the app even more valuable for completing these SBCs. It also allows fans to check in on new content without having to log into the game on a console, especially while traveling.

3) Quicksell Recovery

The Quicksell Recovery feature has been an absolute game-changer in FUT. Earlier, players were unable to reclaim a card once it had been discarded. With the introduction of this feature, fans can recover a discarded player within seven days of quickselling it. However, this feature can only be utilized a specific number of times every month.

The Quicksell Recovery feature is not accessible on the actual console or PC version of the game and can only be used through the Web App and Companion App. The option is available in the Club section of the app, next to the Consumables tab.

4) Claiming FUT rewards

Gamers can claim rewards for the three primary competitive game modes through the Companion App, including FUT Champions, Division Rivals, and Squad Battles. While the rewards for the latter two are released on certain days of the week, Champions' rewards can be claimed upon completing the weekly tournament.

The method of rewards redemption has been overhauled in FIFA 23. In earlier iterations, the prizes used to be available in the form of a pop-up message at the top of the Home tab in the app. The latest version of the app has a dedicated Competitions section in the Home tab, which allows fans to monitor their progress across various competitive game modes.

Not only is this a useful feature for keeping updated on the various rank thresholds within these modes, it is also used to claim the rewards once the weekly competition cycle is concluded.

5) Redeeming Seasons and Milestones objective rewards

Although the addition of a season pass to FIFA was a smart decision by EA as it rewards fans for grinding the game, redeeming the various special items and packs it offers can be a rather tedious task.

These rewards have to be claimed individually after every objective is completed. This can be an extremely boring and drawn-out process on the console version of the game, especially if the menu is laggy due to server overload. The smooth and efficient interface of the FIFA 23 Companion App allows fans to redeem these rewards in a quick and convenient manner.

Poll : 0 votes