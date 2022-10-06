FIFA 23 maintenance: How to check for server status and downtime

The first week since FIFA 23's official release has been nothing short of a bumpy ride, replete with its fair share of highs and lows. While gameplay has its own share of fans and detractors alike, there is no denying that server issues have plagued the community continuously since the game was released.

It all began with a rather disastrous web-app launch, where EA's decision to make SBCs untradable as well as the frequent disconnections and down-time led to fans being disappointed. These issues continued in the early-access versions of the game, and the community was outraged as they were unable to access the game for hours on end, despite paying a premium fee to play early.

FIFA servers are notorious for their inconsistency, and this trend seems to have continued in FIFA 23 as well. With such uncertainty, it is important for the fan-base to have the means at their disposal to check the status of the servers and be informed of potential downtime.

Not being informed of developments like these can severely hinder the enjoyment of casual and hardcore players alike.

How players can check FIFA 23's server status to stay updated on possible downtime

To avoid any inconveniences or instances of unforeseen disconnections, fans can follow the FIFA Direct Communication account on Twitter. It is responsible for interacting with the community and informing them about the various performative tweaks and changes being made to the game.

This is an efficient way for EA to maintain transparency with their playerbase.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on October 5, 6 AM - 7 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



The FIFA Direct Communication account always tweets before a scheduled server maintenance break to inform fans about the incoming downtime. This is usually done hours in advance, allowing gamers to take the necessary precautions and ensure that their gaming experience is not adversely affected. Following this account on Twitter is the most efficient way to be notified of future updates.

Whenever servers are offline in FIFA 23, fans will be unable to log in and will be greeted with a message in-game indicating the same. Before rushing to conclusions and assuming that the servers are down, players must double-check to ensure that their internet connection is functioning properly. The lack of a stable network might also lead to server disconnections on the user's end.

Recent problems with FIFA 23

EA Sports recently released a title update exclusively to fix the issues that plague the PC community, where fans were unable to access the game due to bugs and glitches with EA's anti-cheat system. They also introduced the first Live Tuning update for FIFA 23, making amendments to various aspects of gameplay.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect



Full LTU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.



Naturally, these changes were accompanied by server downtime and maintenance. The EA servers were down from 6 am to 7 am UTC on October 5, affecting several FIFA titles including FIFA 23.

While matchmaking is usually disabled 30 minutes prior to the server break, the downtime can be disruptive for various reasons, such as accessing the FUT transfer market.

