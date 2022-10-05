FIFA 23 Live Tuning update (October 5): Changes to penalty kicks, dribbling responsiveness, and more

The first patch for FIFA 23 was aimed at fixing the issues in EA's anti-cheat system that prevented PC players from accessing the game. However, it did not cover any gameplay-related changes or updates.

The first gameplay patch of any FIFA title notoriously alters the feel of the game entirely. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for EA to reveal the issues that it has been working on as far as gameplay is concerned.

These questions were answered when EA recently released a list of the changes that are coming to FIFA 23 with the Live Tuning update.

The latest Live Tuning Update improves a lot of aspects that were causing issues for FIFA 23 players

The concept of Live Tuning was introduced by EA towards the end of the FIFA 22 game cycle. This is an efficient and convenient way for the developers to tweak various areas of the game without having to force players to download large update files each time.

This is beneficial to both the developers and players. It provides a seamless method to improve the overall experience that the game offers.

What is mentioned in the Live Tuning update notes?

The latest Live Tuning update focuses on some of the most popular complaints regarding gameplay in this edition of FIFA. The areas covered in the notes are listed below:

Reduced the accuracy of Penalty kicks taken when the Composure ring is yellow or red.

Increased Technical Dribbling animation speed for low-rated dribblers. This change specifically impacts players whose dribbling-related Attributes are below 90.

Adjusted referees to be less likely to call fouls for arm-related collisions.

Adjusted referees to be more likely to award yellow cards for fouls committed by Hard Slide Tackles.

To ensure that these changes apply to the game, players must shut down and relaunch FIFA 23 on their respective devices.

What does this Live Tuning update mean for gameplay?

One of the key complaints among fans when it comes to gameplay in FIFA 23 is the accuracy and viability of left-stick dribbling.

Experienced FIFA veterans are skilled at using responsive players to unlock their opponents' defenses with quick turns and dribbles. However, this aspect of the game has been rendered inert in FIFA 23, much to the disappointment of the community.

With the latest Live Tuning update, EA has increased the viability of dribbling in-game by increasing the animation speed of Technical Dribbling when it comes to low-rated dribblers. This will allow fans to optimize their ability to dribble with various players in the game other than the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

The update to penalty kicks is also an important one. With the overhauled set-piece system introduced in FIFA 23, it is crucial for players to get used to the new mechanics. They should also be punished for not being able to perform the penalty kicks as intended.

The improvements made to referee decisions will also have a positive impact on the realism and immersion offered by the game.

