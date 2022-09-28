FIFA 23 guide: How to score easily from penalties and freekicks in the game

FIFA 23's Early Access phase has begun, with fans across the world doing their best to adapt to the changes introduced in the game. The latest installment in the iconic football simulation series features a host of new features and gameplay tweaks that have greatly altered and improved the overall gaming experience.

The changes made to set-pieces are amongst the most significant and noticeable differences between FIFA 23 and its predecessors. The reticle-based aiming system has been replaced with a more dynamic and creative direction-based system that offers gamers a larger degree of control over freekicks and penalties while putting a higher emphasis on in-game player stats.

Freekicks and penalties have received an overhaul in FIFA 23

As many eagle-eyed fans noticed during EA's gameplay reveal trailer, set pieces have changed entirely in FIFA 23. This is a rare occurrence, as EA Sports has retained the same mechanics for set-pieces since FIFA 19. Despite the convoluted and complex appearance of the latest system, it is easy to get a hang of once players get comfortable with the basics.

Freekicks

Scoring a direct freekick is by far one of the most satisfying and rewarding feelings in football. Every FIFA fan has tried to recreate Roberto Carlos' iconic Trivela freekick, and the new system offers the most conducive environment for players to score similar bangers.

The reticle for freekicks has been replaced by a small line indicating the starting trajectory of the ball. Players are also provided with a circle that depicts the spin that they put on the ball. You can use the right stick to change how the ball will be hit: with the outside of the foot, inside of the foot, chipped, or a knuckle ball.

The xG Philosophy @xGPhilosophy FIFA 23 will include a new xG feature from free kicks. FIFA 23 will include a new xG feature from free kicks. https://t.co/N3dNWKSrWU

These options are all viable depending on the situation, the placement of the freekick, as well as the freekick taker themselves. For example, if the taker is left-footed and the freekick is to be taken from the left side of the goal, an inside-foot effort would be ideal. However, if the freekick is to be taken from the right side, you can either curl the ball with the inside of the foot or hit an outside-foot shot around the wall.

Player stats are now more important than ever. Those with high freekick accuracy, curve, and shot power will naturally be the better choice for scoring these long-range bangers. This means that players like Lionel Messi will be able to replicate their real-life set piece abilities on the virtual field as well.

The variety of options available for freekicks in FIFA 23 may be overwhelming for beginners. However, players will be able to improve their intuition about which selection to make for different freekick scenarios with practice. You can head to the Practice Arena to place the ball in different positions on the pitch and refine your freekick skills.

Penalties

Penalty kicks are considered by many to be almost certain goals, but the reality is that these kicks are no easy task. Professional goalkeepers are hard to beat from any range, and the pressure of the situation can affect even the best players. All these aspects have been replicated accurately in FIFA 23 with an overhauled penalty system.

The reticle has been completely removed for penalties in FIFA 23. Players are now provided with a pulsating circle surrounding the ball, and they have to press shoot when the circle is at its smallest for the most accuracy. Once the shot is locked in, you can direct the shot with the left stick.

Similar to freekicks, stats are important when attempting to score penalties. Players with high penalties and composure stats will have a more accommodating window to time their shots, and their shot placement will be better as well. Players like Jorginho and Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to step up to the spot and convert these opportunities similar to how they perform in real life.

