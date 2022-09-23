5 FIFA 23 footballers who could be overpowered in the in-game meta

With the web app for FIFA 23 now online, fans can finally start their journey in the latest installment of the iconic franchise.

The initial days of the web app release (before early access begins) are always accompanied by a lot of hype and enthusiasm from the community. Players try to build competent teams before the game even comes out.

However, the web app release for FIFA 23 has been marred by controversy, as EA Sports has made advanced SBCs untradeable. The app has also suffered from performance issues and glitches, making the overall experience rather frustrating and tedious.

All these factors have led to the ruin of the FUT market. Some of the most desirable and highly rated cards in the game are selling for dirt cheap. This is a promising sign for casual gamers, as they might finally be able to play with the best players in the game from the very beginning.

With prices being this low, it is important for fans to know which players to buy in order to be successful in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Vinicius Jr., Ousmane Dembele, and 3 other footballers who possess the attributes to be extremely effective in FIFA 23

1) Kylian Mbappe

The first entry on this list comes as no surprise to anyone who is familiar with how FIFA works.

Kylian Mbappe has been one of the most overpowered and broken cards in FIFA since FIFA 19. The French prodigy has all the stats and abilities that are considered desirable in the franchise.

The FIFA 23 cover star is among the highest-rated players in the game and has the most impressive stats. He is the fastest player with a pace rating of 97. He is also the third-best dribbler, with a rating of 92.

These two attributes, along with his exceptional shooting and five-star skill moves, make him lethal in-game.

2) Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid had a spectacular campaign last season as they won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Vinicius Jr. was at the forefront of their efforts, forming a lethal partnership with Karim Benzema and dominating headlines with his performances.

The Brazilian ended the season with 44 goal contributions in all competitions, and his efforts have been rewarded with a massive upgrade in FIFA 23. He is rated 86 in the upcoming game and could possibly be the most overpowered winger in the game.

With his nimble and agile build, five-star skills, rapid pace, and exceptional dribbling ability, Vinicius Jr. will be a mainstay in most FUT squads in FIFA 23.

3) Theo Hernandez

Since moving to AC Milan, Theo Hernandez has delivered on the promise he showed during his stint at Real Madrid. The full-back has solidified his position among the defensive elite in Europe with consistent performances, helping Milan win the Serie A title last season.

Hernandez is the definition of a complete defender. Not only is he physically imposing and absolutely rapid, but he can also go forward and assist in the attack. His crossing and shooting abilities make him a threat during counterplay, and this is reflected in his FIFA 23 stats.

On paper, the Frenchman is possibly the best left-back in the game. He has received an upgrade with a rating of 85 overall and a pace stat of 93.

With his pace, in-game build, and strong physical presence, Theo Hernandez will likely continue his streak of being overpowered in FIFA.

4) Ousmane Dembele

Plagued by injuries for most of his career, Ousmane Dembele has only been able to show glimpses of his talents on the pitch.

The French winger moved from Borussia Dortmund to FC Barcelona as an extremely hyped youngster but has been inconsistent due to his fitness issues. However, he has always been overpowered in FIFA, and this trend will probably continue in FIFA 23.

Dembele has the pace, dribbling, and shooting stats required to be effective in FIFA. However, what truly makes him special is the rare combination of five-star skills and five-star weak foot. This means he can glide past defenders with flashy dribbles and skills while also finishing and scoring with either foot.

5) Joao Cancelo

Manchester City have dominated the Premier League for the last decade, thanks to their impressive squad depth and technical ability. Their playmaking duties have mostly been assigned to Kevin De Bruyne, but the arrival of Joao Cancelo has added a whole new dimension to their game.

The Portuguese full-back is possibly the most versatile player in the Premier League, as he can play on both sides of the pitch and in offensive positions. His talent is reflected in his FIFA 23 ratings, making him the highest-rated left-back in the game.

With the new position modifier system, Cancelo can also play as a right-back, making him a valuable addition to any FUT squad.

