FIFA 23 Xbox glitch reveals ratings for full FC Barcelona squad including Lewandowski and other signings

FC Barcelona has historically been one of the top sides in FIFA, and fans will be hoping for more of the same in FIFA 23. However, with the recent Xbox glitch, they might not have to wait any longer to see how their club is rated in the upcoming game.

With just over a month to go before the game's release, EA Sports already has an issue to deal with. To everyone's shock, the full game was recently made available to some members of EA Play, causing a frenzy of leaks and reveals on Twitter.

This is a massive oversight on EA's part, and has since been fixed. However, some leakers managed to reveal ratings for all the prominent clubs in the game.

FC Barcelona were one of the teams to have their FIFA 23 ratings leaked during Xbox glitch

FC Barcelona had an underwhelming 2021/22 season, with their talisman Lionel Messi departing for PSG due to financial impositions. However, under the leadership of Joan Laporta, the team has made some positive changes over the last few months.

The club has reinforced its ranks with new signings in key areas of the pitch, improving both attack and defense with players such as Robert Lewandowski and Jules Kounde.

This impressive rebuild has translated over to the virtual pitch as well, with leaks showing a host of upgrades across the board in FIFA 23.

FC Barcelona squad ratings in FIFA 23

The players are currently rated:

Robert Lewandoski - 91

Marc Andre Ter Stegen - 88

Frenkie De Jong - 87

Pedri - 85

Memphis Depay - 85

Sergio Busquets - 85

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 85

Jordi Alba- 85

Franck Kessie - 84

Jules Kounde - 84

Ousmane Dembele - 83

Raphinha - 83

Ronald Araujo - 83

Gerard Pique - 83

Andreas Christensen - 82

Ferran Torres - 82

Sergino Dest - 77

Inaki Pena - 72

These ratings suggest that FC Barcelona will retain their spot as a powerhouse in FIFA 23 despite their recent struggles.

Under Xavi's stewardship, the club have made a promising start to the season following a stellar pre-season campaign. Their new signings have been proving their worth for the club already, with Robert Lewandowski currently leading the race for La Liga's golden boot. The Polish marksman is already justifying his spot as one of the highest rated players in FIFA 23.

Many will be hoping that FC Barcelona can do justice to their generous ratings in real life as well. After an impressive start to the 2022/23 season, their leaked squad sheet will definitely motivate fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul