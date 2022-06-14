“I don’t really like the debate” – Roberto Carlos makes honest admission about comparisons with Marcelo at Real Madrid

Former Brazil and Real Madrid left-back Roberto Carlos has pitched in with his thoughts about the end of Marcelo's 15-year-long stint at Santiago Bernabeu. He claimed that Brazilians should be proud of his achievements.

After helping his club lift the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2021/22, Marcelo announced his exit from Real Madrid earlier this month. Since joining Los Blancos in 2007, the 34-year-old made 546 appearances for the club.

Carlos, who spent 11 years in Madrid from 1996 to 2007, recently opened up about the comparisons between him and the departing defender on radio station Onda Cero.

"I was looking at many polls today, there is a lot of talk about numbers. I have not stopped to think. I never wanted to be better than another, but better than myself."

He added:

"Brazilians should be proud that the left-back position of the best club in the world has been covered by Brazilians for 20 years. I don't really like the debate. There is no such comparison between us. There is no rivalry, there are two similar stories and with the same dreams."

The 49-year-old set-piece specialist reminisced about Marcelo's initial days at the club.

"When I started playing football at the age of 13, I had a good education that made my life easier. In football, there is a lot of ego and above all with colleagues in the position. The first day Marcelo arrived in Spain, I gave him my number because I knew he was going to need it. I was available for him 24 hours a day."

He continued:

"They wanted Marcelo to leave on loan. I asked the president at the time to leave him with us to learn more and look where the boy has come."

What next for Marcelo after Real Madrid?

Marcelo has won six La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies at Real Madrid.

With 25 trophies to his name, Marcelo is the most decorated player in Real Madrid's illustrious history. But after making just 12 appearances in La Liga last season, the exit was always on the cards.

The skilled left-back has said that he is still undecided about his future but has outrightly dismissed the possibility of hanging up his boots. He has hinted that he wants to keep playing in Europe, preferably at a club that will play in next season's UEFA Champions League.

