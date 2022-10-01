How to do quick sell recovery in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Selling is an essential element in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing players to earn valuable FUT coins in the game. This, in turn, enables them to buy different required items with the help of these coins. On rare occasions, players may accidentally sell useful items with the quick sell feature.

Thankfully, EA Sports has a mechanism in place to help with this, granting players a certain time period to retrieve any resources sold quickly in-game. Within this time period, they can get an accidentally sold item back and use it accordingly. This feature requires players to activate the Web/Companion App in order for it to work.

In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, players have varied uses for different items. The most valuable resources are footballer cards, which form the players' lineups. Cosmetic items come next, allowing players to customize teams to their liking. Interestingly, all of these items can be sold to get coins quickly, but if something important is sold accidentally, there is now a way to recover it.

FIFA 23 players can recover any items they quick sell, but there's a monthly limit

To recover an item players have quickly sold in FIFA 23, it must be done directly in-game or by using the FUT Web and Companion App. Recovering an item using the Web App is a simpler task and can be performed without even loading up the game.

Players must log into their Web App and select the Club section from the options on the left. A screen will pop up where there is a section for quick sell recovery. From there, players can choose different dates, showing which items have been sold by the FIFA 23 player on that day.

Players can then click on the item they wish to recover and continue with the process. All recovered items will be found in the unassigned items list, from which players can either add them to their squad or sell them on the market. However, it should be noted that there's a monthly limit for this process and players can only recover five items at most. Once they have crossed this limit, they will have to wait 31 days for the count to be refreshed.

How to register on the Web/Companion app?

The Web App offers users many benefits in terms of customizing their teams, completing SBCs, and performing other important jobs without getting into the game. The Companion App is the Web App's mobile version and can be installed on mobile devices for easy access.

Registering on the web app is relatively easy, since all that one needs is an EA Play account. Players can then use the same credentials to login into the app to receive updated details of their squads. Alternately, players can also create a new account, but they will have to make sure that it's linked to their Ultimate Team squad.

Quick sell recovery is one of the most useful functions currently available on the Web App. It boasts many other uses, including the ability to complete different SBCs and unlock rewards. Players can also check their progress in different game modes and obtain their rewards directly.

Most importantly, the FUT market is implemented properly in the app, allowing players to buy and sell any FIFA 23 card they want.

