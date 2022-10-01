5 best free agents to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode

Career Mode is by far the most popular offline game mode in FIFA, and with FIFA 23 now being available to fans across the world, players will inevitably flock to this game mode to kickstart their managerial journey.

EA Sports has added a host of new features and upgrades to Career Mode, in both the Player and Manager career options. While dynamic personality types and off-the-field activities make Player Career mode an appealing option, most fans opt for the Manager route instead.

The improvements made to Career Mode by EA Sports will undoubtedly attract new players to this exciting game mode in FIFA 23, so it is important for gamers to know the best purchases and signings they can make in order to make the most out of their experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These free agents will prove to be valuable additions to any squad in FIFA 23's Career Mode

1) Juan Mata

An experienced veteran can add a lot to any side in world football, and Juan Mata offers exactly that. The Spanish maestro has played for some of the biggest clubs in European football, teaming up with the likes of Didier Drogba, Xavi, Iniesta, and Wayne Rooney.

While age may be catching up to him in terms of pace and longevity, Juan Mata still possesses the skills required to marshal the midfield, coordinate attacks, and break through any defense in the world with his incredible passes. He is an extremely decorated player who will surely bring experience and skill to the table, even if it is for the duration of a single season.

2) Jason Denayer

While Jason Denayer might be a relatively unknown commodity for the mainstream audience, he has been amongst the most consistent performers in Ligue 1. The Belgian centre-back is a vital part of Lyon's defensive lineup and, as a 27-year-old player, he can be the defensive linchpin required to take your FIFA 23 Career Mode save to the next level.

With a stocky in-game build, decent pace, and impressive defensive stats, Denayer has always been a meta player in FIFA, and since FIFA 23 is the most realistic installment in the franchise thanks to Hypermotion 2.0, he will be even more effective and viable.

3) Santiago Arias

For managers looking to recruit a full-back to bolster their ranks in FIFA 23, Santiago Arias is a great option. The former Atletico Madrid right-back has everything it takes to be successful in the world of football. Unfortunately, injuries kept him sidelined for the majority of the previous season, leading to his contract not being renewed. However, the thirty-year-old still has many more years left in the tank.

The Colombian international has the pace, endurance, and technical skills to be an extremely versatile addition to any roster. Despite his rather diminitive physical stature, he doesn't shy away from any tackle or confrontation and will contribute to both offense and defense in FIFA 23.

4) Fabian Delph

Speaking of versatility, Fabian Delph is also a free agent in FIFA 23 Career mode. The English veteran has been a part of several elite Premier League sides over the years and has played in multiple positions all over the pitch. While his ratings have declined in the last few iterations of the game, he can still offer a lot on the virtual pitch.

Similar to real life, managers will be able to deploy Delph in multiple defensive positions and can surely expect consistent performances from him. He will provide depth to the club's roster and will also serve as a rotational player who can step in whenever required to support his team in FIFA 23.

5) Adel Taraabt

Football purists will always have fond memories of Adel Taraabt and his time in the Premier League with Queens Park Rangers. The elusive midfielder was a delight to watch, dribbling past defenders with ease and creating goalscoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. His contract with Benfica has now expired, and the 33-year-old maestro will be a free agent in FIFA 23's Career mode.

While the Moroccan might not have many years left in his career, he could still be a worthwhile purchase for managers looking for a creative midfielder to add a cutting edge to their offensive plays.

