5 FIFA 23 teams which could be great picks for Career mode saves

With the release of FIFA 23 edging closer, fans of the iconic football simulation series will be finding it difficult to wait to get their hands on the game.

Despite online FIFA and Ultimate Team being the primary focus for EA Sports, Career mode enthusiasts will be pleased to know that it has received a massive upgrade in the upcoming title.

FIFA 23 will feature a brand new menu system and UI for Career mode, as well as a host of new features for both manager and player career saves. Not only will the game finally feature authentic playable managers, but also additions like personality types that will allow the stars to shape their attitude and behavior on and off the pitch.

The inclusion of so many exciting new features will undoubtedly attract a wider audience to Career mode. So, it is important that beginners know which teams to pick so that their first venture into it isn't too challenging and discouraging.

5 teams that will offer the most conducive environment for success in FIFA 23 Career mode

1) Paris Saint-Germain

PSG will once again have an overpowered squad in FIFA 23 (Image via EA Sports)

With an attack consisting of some of the best players in the game like Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe, PSG will undoubtedly be one of the best teams in FIFA 23. Their defense is not too shabby either, featuring the likes of Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Achraf Hakimi.

The club has also made a host of new signings to reinforce their midfield and defense, including Nordi Mukiele, Vitinha, and Renato Sanches. Their roster is extremely impressive and will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming game, making PSG a top pick for beginners in FIFA 23.

The club is also extremely generous with its finances, and players will have a lot of money to work with and bring in new players as per their needs. Ligue 1 is also a relatively easy league for beginners, with PSG facing little competition for the title run every year.

2) Manchester City

Manchester City have dominated the Premier League for years with their impressive lineup (Image via EA Sports)

Manchester City rivals PSG in terms of their squad depth and financial prowess. The reigning Premier League champions have been a dominant force in European football for the past decade and have flourished under Pep Guardiola, building a team that seems to be almost invincible in every aspect.

Despite already having an insane roster, City have further bolstered their ranks by signing the likes of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Phillips, and Manuel Akanji.

Haaland has already made his presence known in the league, having scored 10 goals in the first six games. Their impressive squad will make City the ideal pick for beginners in FIFA 23.

The club also has one of the biggest transfer and wage budgets in the game, providing players with a large degree of freedom to switch their squad up.

3) FC Barcelona

Barca have made some impressive signings in the summer transfer window (Image via EA Sports)

FC Barcelona have historically been one of the best clubs in FIFA history. However, their recent struggles might make them even more suited for beginners in FIFA 23.

With the club being in a rebuilding phase, board expectations will be lower than in previous years, while the squad depth and budget will most likely be as impressive as ever.

After acquiring the services of players like Robert Lewandowski, Franck Kessie, Jules Kounde and Raphinha in the summer transfer window, the team means business going into the new season.

The most appealing factor about FC Barcelona for Career mode fanatics is their youth system. For players looking to go on a long run with one particular club in FIFA 23, this team provides the ideal system, with La Masia graduates like Pedri having already established themselves as world-class talent.

4) Manchester United

Manchester United will be aiming to regain their status as one of Europe's elite this season (Image via EA Sports)

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure as manager, Manchester United have struggled to recreate the rich vein of form that earned them their reputation as one of the giants of European football.

However, similar to FC Barcelona, they are still one of the biggest names in football, despite being in a rebuilding phase, which will make them ideal for Career mode beginners.

With players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Raphael Varane, and Casemiro at the club, players will find it rather easy to just pick up and play with the current roster. However, if they want to change things around, United offer a sizeable budget for transfers, allowing players to bring in new talent as per their needs.

Due to their recent struggles in the league as well as their failure to qualify for the Champions League last season, the board's expectations should be rather lenient as well.

5) Real Madrid

Real Madrid's roster consists of some of the highest rated players in FIFA 23 (Image via EA Sports)

Contrary to the previous two entries on this list, Real Madrid have been on an exceptional run in recent times, having won the La Liga and Champions League titles last season.

After such a successful season, the board will definitely demand more of the same from the new manager.

However, this challenge will be made easier with Madrid's absolutely stacked squad that features some of the best players in FIFA 23, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and Thibaut Courtois, as well as new signings such as Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Additionally, Real Madrid are also known for having very generous financial provisions in Career mode, which is likely to continue in FIFA 23.

