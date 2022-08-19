Why Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 23 overall rating downgrade is completely justified?

The overall ratings of footballers in FIFA 23 are yet to be revealed, but fans have gotten an early glimpse of it thanks to the closed beta. While the overalls from the closed beta can always change in the full release, they provide an early indication of what's to come.

If the full release follows the same overall rating for Cristiano Ronaldo, his fanbase will certainly not be happy with what's to come. The Portuguese forward didn't have the best season last year, resulting in him getting a downgrade overall.

FIFA 23's overall ratings are pretty substantial as they determine how well or poorly a footballer's card will perform. The ratings are assigned to footballers based on their real-life performances. While excellence on the pitch leads to a boost in stats, poor performances lead to a downgrade.

As far as Cristiano Ronaldo is concerned, some argue that the Portuguese did all right on a personal level. However, there's still a lot more he could have done, which might have prevented the reduction in his overall.

Manchester United's performances could have affected Cristiano Ronaldo's overall rating in FIFA 23

Multiple factors determine the overall rating of a footballer in FIFA 23. The main factor is the footballer's performance in real life and what he has done between the two games. There are other factors like the footballer's age and their clubs' performance.

When one assesses individual performances, Ronaldo hasn't performed too poorly. While he missed a few matches, the Portuguese still scored 24 goals across all tournaments. He ended the season as the club's top scorer, but fans expected more.

Some felt that despite his individual performances, Ronaldo fell short in some of the most important matches for United. In fact, fans will consider his contribution to Manchester United better in the Champions League than in the Premier League.

#MUFC Cristiano Ronaldo's 21/22 xG stats:PL 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿‣ 30 apps‣ 18 goals (17.21 xG)‣ 3 assists (3.61 xA)‣ 110 shotsUCL‣ 7 apps‣ 6 goals (3.05 xG)‣ 0 assists (0.47 xA)‣ 22 shots 📊 Cristiano Ronaldo's 21/22 xG stats:PL 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿‣ 30 apps‣ 18 goals (17.21 xG)‣ 3 assists (3.61 xA)‣ 110 shotsUCL 🏆‣ 7 apps‣ 6 goals (3.05 xG)‣ 0 assists (0.47 xA)‣ 22 shots#MUFC https://t.co/8C2bgDkkoV

His performances tapered off towards the end of the season when Manchester United performed miserably. They lost almost all their matches to end the season outside a UEFA Champions League spot. Many had hoped Ronaldo would inspire the side, but that wasn't what happened.

United's downfall may have contributed to the downgrade as the Red Devils had one of their worst seasons in the last decade. Even with a change in managerial helm, things went from bad to worse, and the club couldn't qualify for the UEFA Champions League. Their performances in the Champions League were also not up to the mark, with Atletico Madrid knocking them out in the round of 16.

Oh My Goal @OhMyGoalUS According to FIFA 23 beta testers, Cristiano Ronaldo has a rating of 90, which would mean that he’s the only player to have had a rating of 90, or higher, for 15 years! According to FIFA 23 beta testers, Cristiano Ronaldo has a rating of 90, which would mean that he’s the only player to have had a rating of 90, or higher, for 15 years! 💪 https://t.co/zHxD2e3kTy

Another factor that might have contributed to the downfall is his age. While Ronaldo continues to perform at the highest levels, he will turn 38 in the summer. Footballers his age typically don't have very high ratings in FIFA 23, but the Portuguese great has still managed to stay in the 90s.

Most Manchester United footballers have received a downgrade based on the FIFA 23 closed beta. Ronaldo is one of them, although the reduction has been from 91 in FIFA 22 to 90 in FIFA 23. While some could argue about the decision, it seems to be on point based on the circumstances.

