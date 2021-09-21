Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi in FIFA 22: All attributes and ratings compared

EA has been hyping up FIFA 22 by releasing their player ratings for this season. This began with them revealing the top 22 players, which includes both Messi and Ronaldo.

Once again, Lionel Messi has come out on top with an overall rating of 93. He is the only player with a 93 overall rating (OVR) and the second-place holder, Lewandowski is rated 92 in FIFA 22. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has dropped down to third place with an overall rating of 91.

Messi has a two-point advantage over Ronaldo in terms of overall rating. As a result, fans have been curious to learn about the differences in depth. Here's a look at their attributes in FIFA 22 and what differentiates them.

FIFA 22: OVR and attributes compared between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo is back to where he began his career (Image via Getty)

FIFA 22 stats for Ronaldo:

Pace - 87

Shooting - 93

Passing - 82

Dribbling - 88

Defense - 34

Physical - 75

Goalkeeper Diving - 7

Goalkeeper Handling - 11

Goalkeeper Kicking - 15

Goalkeeper Reflexes - 11

Acceleration - 85

Sprint Speed - 88

Goalkeeper Positioning - 14

Positioning - 95

Finishing - 95

Shot Power - 94

Long Shots - 93

Volleys - 86

Penalties - 84

Vision - 82

Crossing - 87

Free Kick Accuracy - 84

Short Passing - 80

Long Passing - 77

Curve - 81

Agility - 86

Balance - 74

Reactions - 94

Ball Control - 88

Composure - 95

Interceptions - 29

Heading Accuracy - 90

Marking - 24

Standing Tackle - 32

Sliding Tackle - 24

Jumping - 95

Stamina - 77

Strength - 77

Aggression - 63

Overall - 91

Lionel Messi

Messi's transfer to PSG was a significant one (Image via Getty)

FIFA 22 stats for Messi:

Pace - 85

Shooting - 92

Passing - 91

Dribbling - 95

Defense - 34

Physical - 65

Goalkeeper Diving - 6

Goalkeeper Handling - 11

Goalkeeper Kicking - 15

Goalkeeper Reflexes - 8

Acceleration - 91

Sprint Speed - 80

Goalkeeper Positioning - 14

Positioning - 93

Finishing - 95

Shot Power - 86

Long Shots - 94

Volleys - 88

Penalties - 75

Vision - 95

Crossing - 85

Free Kick Accuracy - 94

Short Passing - 91

Long Passing - 91

Curve - 93

Agility - 91

Balance - 95

Reactions - 94

Ball Control - 96

Composure - 96

Interceptions - 40

Heading Accuracy - 70

Marking - 20

Standing Tackle - 35

Sliding Tackle - 24

Jumping - 68

Stamina - 72

Strength - 69

Aggression - 44

Overall - 93

Conclusion

When it comes to the more complete player in FIFA 22, Messi prevails over Ronaldo by a small margin. Looking at technical stats in FIFA 22, such as dribbling and ball control, the Argentine comes out on top.

Despite being two years older, Ronaldo outperforms Messi in the most physical traits such as sprint speed, strength, and jumping in FIFA 22.

