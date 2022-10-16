Is the Rare Players Pack in FIFA 23 worth it?

The Rare Players Pack is amongst the most valuable and coveted offerings in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It offers fans a high-percentage probability of obtaining meta overpowered cards in the game, and earns its reputation as an extremely desirable commodity in FUT.

FIFA 23 had the most successful launch in the history of the franchise, with over 10 million active players getting their hands on the latest iteration of the iconic football simulation series. Naturally, this includes veterans as well as newbies, and for the latter, Ultimate Team can be a rather overwhelming and challenging new experience.

While Ultimate Team is by far the most popular game mode in FIFA, it is not always very conducive for beginners as they might find it hard to navigate the various aspects of FUT. To make life easier for them, it is important for them to know how to invest their time and FUT coins to get the best out of their FIFA 23 experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Rare Players Pack is an extremely valuable commodity in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team is the most profitable venture for EA Sports as it earns them a significant portion of their annual revenue through microtransactions. These microtransactions are available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in the form of FIFA Points, which gamers can purchase with real-life currency to open packs in the game.

However, not all FUT enthusiasts indulge in such expenses, with most users preferring a free-to-play approach. Fortunately, both sides of the FUT demographic have access to valuable items like the coveted Rare Player Pack across various areas within the game.

What is a Rare Players Pack?

The Rare Players Pack is also commonly referred to as the 50k pack in FUT, because of its coin value in the FIFA 23 store. It consists of 12 items, all being rare gold versions. It is amongst the most valuable packs in FUT, eclipsed only by the Rare Mega Pack (55k), Jumbo Rare Players Pack (100k) and the Ultimate Pack (125k).

Where to obtain the Rare Players Pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The Rare Players Pack was recently introduced in the FUT store for the first time in FIFA 23 during the inaugural day of the Rulebreakers promo. However, there are several other ways for fans to avail this pack in FUT.

The pack is available in several reward tiers in competitive game modes like Division Rivals, Squad Battles, and FUT Champions. It is also available as a reward in Advanced SBCs, like the Puzzle Master, Elite Eight, and the First XI SBCs.

Is the Rare Players Pack worth it?

While the Rare Players Pack comes at a hefty cost of 50,000 FUT coins or 1,000 FIFA Points, it also offers exceptional odds of obtaining high-rated players in FUT 23.

It may not be recommended to open this pack with coins as it is difficult to turn a profit from the contents. However, it is amongst the most coveted in terms of SBC and competitive rewards, as well as for fans who spend money on microtransactions.

