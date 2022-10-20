What are the minimum requirements for a lengthy player in FIFA 23?

The lengthy body type under FIFA 23's AcceleRATE system has been getting a lot of attention recently.

The game has different body types, each with its own set of pros and cons. Although explosive and controlled body types have their uses, the lengthy body type offers some great advantages. As a result, cards with this particular attribute assigned to them are getting a natural preference in the community.

When acquiring a footballer's card, players can easily check the body type via the description of the card. Although it might seem confusing initially, there's a clear system in place that determines whether a card is lengthy or not and what conditions need to be met for a card to be classified as one. This information will allow players to identify the cards and even convert a non-lengthy card into a lengthy one.

FIFA 23's lengthy players have a major advantage over the rest

As mentioned earlier, there's a process by which a non-lengthy card can be turned into a lengthy one. This can be done with the help of a suitable chemistry style and can take place due to altered stats. Every card in the game has multiple stats, and unless certain thresholds are reached, it won't be classified as lengthy.

Requirements for a FIFA 23 card to be lengthy:

Strength must be 65 or higher.

Acceleration must be 55 or higher.

The Strength score must be at least 14 points higher than the Agility score.

Height must be 174 cm or higher.

It's easy to see why all cards aren't lengthy, since each has a different set of stats. With a suitable chemistry style, some cards are able to meet the requirements. The Architect chemistry style is the most common one that turns players into the required body type, but there are other options for certain cards.

Some very strong cards have been making a huge impact under the game's new AcceleRATE system. Although the system is only available on current-gen consoles, players are making the most of it. Cards with the lengthy body type start off slowly but gradually pick up the pace. At peak pace, the cards can become very hard to contain, and opponents will have a challenging time dealing with them. The lengthy body in FIFA 23 type has cards in all positions.

There are other body types in the game as well that could be used strategically. One of them is the explosive body type, which is the opposite of the lengthy type. Cards in FIFA 23 that are explosive start with a great burst of pace and slow down over a distance. It's a lesser-used mechanic than lengthy, but it also has its fair share of applications. Like the lengthy type, certain chemistry styles can also be used to turn a card into an explosive one.

It remains to be seen if the meta will change in the coming days as far as the lengthy body type is concerned.

