FIFA 23 Out of Position leaks: Juventus star Federico Chiesa is set to appear as an SBC

If recent leaks are to be believed, Federico Chiesa could well be the first entrant as an SBC during the FIFA 23 Out of Position promo. The Juventus attacker seems to have received an RW card, according to @FutSheriff, who disclosed the card earlier on Twitter. The latest leak includes the rumored full team of the promo.

The Out of Position cards will be officially revealed later today, following the expiry of the Rulebreakers promo. Fans are eager to find out which cards make it to the release and what kind of impact they will have in the game. All cards belonging to the promo will get positions that are different from their original ones in the game.

Although the cards will be available in packs, the cards drawn will depend on luck. SBCs are a great alternative as players can evaluate their options beforehand and then obtain the cards.

Federico Chiesa's Out of Position card is similar to his base version in FIFA 23, but with better stats

Federico Chiesa has been an outstanding talent in Italian football, and Juventus has left no stone unturned in acquiring him from Fiorentina. The attacker has only grown stronger, and the rumored Out of Position card is a testament to his development.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Chiesa is added to come via OOP SBC



He will be RW



Make sure to follow



#FIFA23 Chiesais added to come via OOP SBCHe will be RWMake sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x 🚨Chiesa 🇮🇹 is added to come via OOP SBC🔥He will be RW👀Make sure to follow @FutSheriff and @Criminal__x ❤️#FIFA23 https://t.co/jrpIWqpf8R

Based on the leaks, FIFA 23 players will be able to obtain an 87-rated RW card. It's highly likely that the card could also feature RM and LW among the alternate positions, which haven't been leaked yet. What looks promising is the well-rounded nature of the stats that will suit the needs of different players.

The card's biggest strength will be the 93 Pace, as Chiesa gets a major upgrade in that department. Like his base card, the Out of Position version will also have good dribbling that will allow players to take on their opponents directly. With an 89 rating in that department, fans are excited to see what the Skill Moves tier on the card will be.

Additionally, scoring goals shouldn't be a problem with 85 Shooting. Although it's certainly not the strongest point of Chiesa's Out of Position card, it can be managed with proper chemistry style in FIFA 23. Overall, the card looks to be a great addition, but that will also depend on the cost of the SBC.

It remains to be seen when the SBC will appear and what kind of challenges will need to be completed. An SBC is expected to drop later when the promo goes live for the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Whether it will feature Chiesa or someone else remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes