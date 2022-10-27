FIFA 23 Out of Position team leaked, Salah one of many superstars to be featured in promo

The upcoming Out of Position promo in FIFA 23 seems to be following in the footsteps of Rulebreakers, as suggested by recently leaked information. It appears that reliable leaker FUT Sheriff has presented the entire lineup of the upcoming promo, which has some amazing cards.

While there's always room for skepticism with any piece of unofficial information, most leaks have turned out to be accurate as of late. For instance, FUT Sheriff had accurately revealed the cards of the two teams in Rulebreakers. That said, with the Out of Position promo, EA Sports seems to be going back to the old formula of including only one team.

Out of Position promo team leak suggests FIFA 23 players could have some exciting options

The Out of Position promo will feature cards that have different positions assigned to them. Naturally, the stats on them will also reflect the modified roles on the field. More importantly, the cards will come with boosted figures and overall ratings.

With that out of the way, here are all the cards to be featured in the Out of Position promo:

Mohamed Salah

Joao Cancelo

Theo Hernandez

Reece James

Ivan Perisic

Hamari Traore

Domenico Berardi

Wesley Fofana

Denzel Dumfries

Lucas Vasquez

Suso

Djibril Sow

Alexander Isak

Fred

Noussair Mazraoui

What's unknown so far are the positions these cards will feature. One thing that is certain, however, is that the players will not be playing where they usually do in FIFA 23.

Some of the Out of Position items have started to appear online with information about their rumored stats. Mohamed Salah seems to have received a striker card with some admirable numbers. He will have great potential for offensive dominance in the game and will be in high demand.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Salah is added to come in OUT OF POSITION



He is listed as ST



Make sure to follow @Criminal__x



#FIFA23 Salahis added to come in OUT OF POSITIONHe is listed as STMake sure to follow @FutSheriff 🚨Salah 🇪🇬 is added to come in OUT OF POSITION 🔥He is listed as ST😳Make sure to follow @FutSheriff & @Criminal__x 🔥#FIFA23 https://t.co/D68L6YQpNv

Joao Cancelo is rumored to receive a CM card when the Out of Position promo goes live in FIFA 23. The item is quite different from his typical LB position, where he plays for Manchester City. Also, the Side-backs Reece James and Theo Hernandez will likely get RW and LW cards, respectively.

Readers are advised to remember that the squad mentioned earlier is based on leaked information, which could be entirely or partially different from what happens when the promo goes live. Official details about the promo will present themselves on Friday, October 28, when the promo is released in FIFA 23.

The USP of any promo is the cards that come with it, and the upcoming one certainly won't disappoint. Thanks to the leaks on social media, the community now has a rough idea of what's to come.

Poll : 0 votes