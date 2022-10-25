FIFA 23 David Raum Rulebreakers SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The David Raum Rulebreakers SBC has become the latest challenge in FIFA 23 to offer a special card as a reward. Over the last few days, players have had a wonderful chance at improving their squads, as EA Sports has released several such challenges.

In general, player-item SBCs tend to be the most profitable, and some offer great value for money. Ordinarily, a FIFA 23 player will have to depend on luck to obtain a Rulebreakers card. There's no guarantee, and the odds of obtaining one are pretty low, to begin with. Naturally, SBCs that drop such special cards on completion have a high value among players.

With the David Raum Rulebreakers SBC, players can obtain a special version of the German defender's base card. The special version has boosted stats with upgrades in certain attributes.

Usually, player-item SBCs are quite challenging to complete and come at higher costs. EA Sports has kept things simple with the David Raum Rulebreakers SBC, requiring just one squad to be submitted for completion. Typically, this squad will have to be filled based on the conditions mentioned below.

Task 1- David Raum Rulebreakers SBC

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 85 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Once players complete the challenge, they will unlock the Rulebreakers version of David Raum. The conditions are relatively easy, and there's no reliance on chemistry. The only thing to ensure is that the average rating of the squad players will be submitted, and it should be rated at least 84.

If a FIFA 23 player wants to complete the David Raum Rulebreakers SBC with cards from the market, it will cost them around 30,000 FUT coins. While the costs aren't very high, they can be reduced with the help of fodder cards. Completing it partially with fodder will bring down the costs and improve the valuation of the SBC.

The 85-rated LWB card can also be turned into an LB or LM with position modifiers. Like the base version, Pace is the standout aspect of the Rulebreakers version. At a 90 rating, it can outpace most attackers in the game. Those looking to play the card as LM can also enjoy the benefits of 85 Dribbling.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam New Rulebreakers Player

85 David Raum

fifauteam.com/fifa-23-rulebr… New Rulebreakers Player85 David Raum 🔵 New Rulebreakers Player🇩🇪 85 David Raumfifauteam.com/fifa-23-rulebr… https://t.co/ft03PLCq24

The card is no slouch in defense, with 84 Defending and 75 Physicality. Traditionally, these are considered good stats for fullbacks in FIFA 23, so there shouldn't be any problem. Ideally, the special card obtainable from the David Raum Rulebreakers SBC can be used in defense or as a wide midfielder.

Having said that, defense is where the card should be used as it has 2* Weak Foot and 3* Skill Moves. Both these stats are highly limited in nature and will affect offensive returns. Overall, the David Raum Rulebreakers SBC is worth it for those running a Bundesliga squad. It's also a healthy alternative for those who missed out on obtaining the Robin Gosens RTTK card in FIFA 23.

