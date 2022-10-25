"EA can have a W for the SBC today": Fans react as EA Sports releases a Max 87 OVR Hero SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports recently released a Max 87 OVR Hero SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and the pricing of the SBC has left fans amused at its generosity.
After the debacle surrounding EA's mistake, where it accidentally released a tradeable Hero pack for 25,000 coins in the FUT store, this is a refreshing change of pace.
FUT Heroes are among the most coveted and desirable cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. A large number of elite-tier Heroes can be obtained from this SBC despite the ratings cap.
As usual, FIFA 23 fans have taken to Twitter to express their opinions about this revelation from EA. However, this time around, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
FIFA 23 community express contentment with the Max 87 OVR Hero SBC on social media
Twitter has been buzzing with reactions and responses to FIFA 23's Max 87 OVR Hero SBC, with fans sharing their pack-pulls as well as their opinions on the pricing.
After a turbulent few weeks at the beginning of the new game cycle, this has been the most definitive victory for EA Sports. It is pleasing the masses and keeping them glued to the game.
The SBC requires a single squad to complete and costs around 70,000 FUT coins. While there are several FUT Heroes that fall below this price threshold, there are also many that are much more expensive and desirable, making this SBC a worthwhile venture.
Nepenthez, one of the most respected and renowned FUT content creators, expressed his opinion about the SBC on Twitter. As someone who has always been critical of EA when it releases sub-par content, his vote of confidence helps boost the popularity of this SBC.
His opinion was reciprocated by popular FUT trader and former leaker DenisFUT, who believes that yesterday was a win for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team content in general.
Professional FIFA player Fnatic Diogo shared his pack on Twitter. He will certainly be pleased as he obtained the best possible card to add to his already impressive squad.
However, there were also a lot of unlucky FUT fans who received lower-tier FUT Heroes in their SBC pack.
The FIFA community saw the humorous side of things as usual, sharing a plethora of memes and jokes to react to the pack weight of this SBC.
Known for his hilarious takes on Twitter, BallonDost shared this clip to showcase how unlucky they had been with their FUT Hero pack. They compared the reaction they had when they saw the requirements of the SBC and when they opened the pack.
FUT traders also had an absolute field day with the release of the Max 87 OVR Hero SBC.
Many had invested in SBC fodder cards in preparation for this SBC, and with the requirements being so cheap, the prices of their investments soared.
Overall, it was a rather exciting day for content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Regardless of what fans obtained in their Hero pack, the SBC requirements were undoubtedly a win on EA's part.