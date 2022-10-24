FIFA 23 Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC: Complete list of all obtainable legends

The Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and players have the wonderful chance to add a special card to their Ultimate Team collection. Before completing the challenge, it's best to know which cards are available. This is due to EA Sports' imposed limitations in the reward pool.

While a lot of cards can possibly be obtained by completing the challenge, there are some which won't be present. All cards rated 88 or higher aren't part of the reward pool. However, players still have a wonderful set of choices to pick from, although the rewards will be random.

Based on the cost of the Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC, most FIFA 23 players will profit from doing the challenge. The valuation of the rewards rises after the task is completed using fodder.

Usage of fodder essentially saves coins as the alternative is to buy the required card from the market. That being said, let's look at all the cards that can be obtained.

The Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 has great value, but all cards rated 88 or higher are unavailable

Hero cards in FIFA 23 act the same way as the Icon cards, which are special versions of former footballers. Unlike Icons, however, Heroes don't have three separate versions and cost less.

While EA Sports has retained multiple cards from previous years, new ones have also made their debuts. Let's take a look at all the cards obtained from the Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC.

Al Dwairan RW 85

Peter Crouch ST 85

Tim Cahill ST 85

Lars Ricken CAM 85

Clint Dempsey CAM 85

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86

Johan Capdevilla LB 86

Al Jaber ST 86

Jerzey Dudek GK 86

Sidney Govou ST 86

Park Ji-Sung LM 86

Dirk Kuyt CAM 86

Freddy Ljunberg LM 86

Landon Donovan CF 86

Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86

Robbie Keane ST 86

Ebi Smolarek ST 86

Jorge Campos GK 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Claudio Marchisio CM 87

Tomas Brolin LW 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Joe Cole RW 87

Hidatoshi Nakata CAM 87

The likes of David Ginola aren't available in the Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC, as his overall is higher than the stipulated limit. However, there are still some incredible cards that FIFA 23 players could potentially find.

Many of these cards will cost more when acquired from the FUT market. The Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC has an estimated completion cost of 80,000 FUT coins. That said, the expenses will get lower based on how much fodder a player uses.

