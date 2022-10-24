After a few days of rumors, the Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC has finally arrived in FIFA 23, and players can now add some special cards to their Ultimate Team squad. This one is similar to the Icon SBC released a few days ago. The only difference is the type of card it offers as a potential reward, with hero cards available when someone completes the challenge.

Hero cards are special versions of footballers who have retired from the game as legends. They have similarly boosted stats like the icons and offer better chemistry to someone's Ultimate Team squad. Unlike icon cards, the Hero version has only one variant. However, EA Sports has added some great cards to the overall list. The chances of getting these cards are quite low from packs that aren't available.

By completing the Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC, FIFA 23 players are guaranteed a card from the list. There are some restrictions in terms of overalls, so some of the cards can't be obtained. However, there's a vast list to choose from for players who can add them to their Ultimate Team squads.

The Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC offers a guaranteed choice to FIFA 23 players

Usually, player item SBCs tend to be costly and contain multiple challenges. The Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC seems to have taken a different path, and has just one challenge to be completed, for which a squad has to be submitted. Moreover, the assigned conditions set by EA Sports seem to be simple as well.

Task 1 - Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Upon completing the challenge, players will be able to secure themselves a Hero card in FIFA 23. As mentioned earlier, cards rated 87 or lower can be obtained, so the likes of David Ginola are outside the reward pool.

The Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC has a completion cost of around 78,000 coins if a player completes it entirely using cards bought from the market. The mentioned cost might rise as the demand for fodder will certainly increase in the upcoming days. Moreover, players are advised to bring down the price with the help of fodder cards from their collection.

There's an incredible value based on the possible rewards and the challenge's price. Yes, there's a reliance on luck, as a few cards in the reward pool have significantly lesser value than what the Max 87 FUT Hero Upgrade SBC will cost to complete.

However, the cost will likely reduce, based on how much fodder a player already has. Even 4-5 pieces of fodder will result in a player completing the challenge for around half the quoted costs.

There are also great cards on offer that would cost a lot more to obtain from the market. Overall, it's a must-do challenge for every FIFA 23 player who wants to get their hands on a Hero card. The SBC will stay live in FIFA 23 for the next 3 days, after which it will be removed.

