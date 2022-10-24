FIFA 23 Limitless SBC: How to complete, estimated costs, and more

EA recently released the Limitless Squad Building Challenge for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering players the chance to earn a gold pack by completing a fairly inexpensive SBC.

Challenges such as this are essential for FUT players to enjoy a steady stream of new player cards. These items can be either saved up as fodder for more complicated SBCs or sold on the transfer market for some coins. Moreover, the Rulebreakers promo is running strong following the release of Team 2 a couple of days ago. FIFA 23 gamers can get a unique card from it.

With that out of the way, here is a simple guide to completing the Limitless Squad Building Challenge that also discusses the cost-to-reward ratios and requirements needed to accomplish the SBC.

Everything you need to know about EA's Limitless SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The Limitless challenge is fairly easy to complete with mostly simple rules, especially for the First Owned Player requirement. This one forces players to use a card they already have. With no complicated chemistry or squad rating-related conditions, the challenge is doable even for the more casual players. Here are the requirements players need to meet to obtain the reward.

Limitless SBC: Requirements

First owned Players: Minimum 1

Minimum leagues in the squad: 3

Number of players in the squad: Minimum 11

Player card quality required: Minimum Silver

Number of rare player cards in squad: Minimum 1

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack [Tradeable]

Estimated cost: 2,000 - 4,000 FUT coins across all relevant platforms

Is the SBC worth it?

Building a squad that meets all the requirements from scratch will cost anywhere between 2,000 - 4,000 FUT coins at the current FIFA 23 Ultimate Team transfer market rates. Gamers can further lower the price by using any available fodders in their squads. With lax specifications, even regular players will probably be able to fill most of the team without resorting to spending coins.

Due to no chemistry restrictions and no card nationality specifications, gamers can freely choose low-cost cards from different places around the world. Using solely Silver cards is also a good idea if players need to buy cards at all. Injecting different nationalities into the squad will also help players meet the minimum three league requirements for the challenge.

While a rare card is probably going to be the most expensive to buy for the SBC, the ability to just use the lowest-priced items in the store to complete it is a big reason why people should consider participating in the Limitless challenge. Moreover, meeting all the conditions allows the player to get a Gold Pack for less than half the cost of the item if it was brought directly from the story.

The pack of 12 items with three guaranteed rare cards costs 7,500 FUT coins in the store and can be obtained for a fraction of the price according to the current market rates, making it a no-brainer for regular FIFA 23 players looking to get rid of their fodders.

Having been released on October 23, The Limitless SBC is non-repeatable, and gamers have to complete it within two days before the challenge expires in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes