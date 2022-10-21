5 best card packs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Packs in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team have a lot of importance as they tend to be the primary source of different resources in the game. This ranges from cards of different footballers to items like position modifiers and cosmetics. Plenty of packs are available in the game, and some are only free (has to be earned through in-game achievements and objectives)

When it comes to paid packs, there are plenty of options to pick from as well. Players can choose to spend their FUT coins or FIFA points to acquire them. Players need to know which packs offer the best potential returns to reduce the probability of spending turning into waste.

Top 5 packs to open in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

5) Preview pack

Cost: 7,500 coins

The Preview pack is perhaps the least exciting among the five mentioned on this list. It also has the worst probability for higher-rated cards and rarely hands out anything useful. In most cases, the rewards obtainable from it will be worth the player's coins, and they won't be able to break even. However, it also has an advantage that no other FIFA 23 pack has.

Players can get a preview of the contents of the pack before they choose to buy it. After observing what they will get, players can choose to spend FUT coins or FIFA points to confirm their purchase. This can be coin-saving and makes the pack useful as players can see what they will get. The only catch is that the preview pack is available once every 24 hours.

4) Mega Pack

Cost: 35,000

The Megapack returns a huge number of cards in FIFA 23 for the amount it costs. It comes with 30 cards that include both players and consumables. At least 18 of them are guaranteed to be rare, and the probability for special cards is also higher than normal packs.

It ranks low due to consumables and the fact that they can dilute the rare option. Had it only been about players, things would have been far better. It doesn't cost much for the number of cards, but the chances of getting good player cards are diluted.

3) Rare Players Pack

Cost: 50,000

The Rare Players pack negates the problems of the Mega Pack in FIFA 23. Unlike the previous entry, the Rare Players Pack contains only gold players. All 12 cards available in the pack are rare in nature. There's no guarantee for a higher-rated card, but the associated odds increase the potential of getting good cards.

The Rare Players Pack is often available as a reward from different game modes. It's common in different SBCs and is available after completing the challenge. The Rare Players Pack is also available at certain tiers of FUT Playoffs and can offer some amazing cards from the pack.

2) Rare Mega Pack

Cost: 55,000

The Rare Mega Pack is an extension of the Mega Pack in FIFA 23, and the upgrade in cost is well worth it. This is due to the additional cards that can be found in it. Each pack contains 30 cards, and 26 out of them are gold. All 30 cards are rare, which increases their valuation.

While different types of cards are available in the Rare Mega Pack in FIFA 23, the potential to get something valuable is quite high. The pack is available in stores and as a reward from different sources. The valuation rises for those who are just starting their Ultimate Team squads.

1) Jumbo Rare Players Pack

Cost: 100,000

This is the third costliest pack available in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, it's well worth the price, given what it offers. It contains only footballer cards, and gamers can find 24 cards in each one. All 24 cards are golden and are also rare.

Moreover, one card is guaranteed to be at least 84 overall. Additionally, the odds for special cards are among the highest in the Jumbo Rare Players Pack. While it can be costly to get from the store, many objectives drop it as a reward. Given the reward potential and associated probability, the Jumbo Rare Players Pack is well worth the investment it calls for.

