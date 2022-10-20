5 meta cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team under 5,000 FUT coins

Ultimate Team is by far the most popular game mode in FIFA, and the trend has continued in FIFA 23.

With the latest title having the most successful launch in the history of the franchise, there will undoubtedly be a large number of newcomers entering the domain of FUT. It is important for them to know which players to sign for their squads.

Although EA Sports generates a large portion of its revenue through Ultimate Team microtransactions, not everyone is willing to spend money on the game mode.

Fortunately, there is a plethora of cheap overpowered cards that fans can sign from the FUT transfer market to give themselves a chance at beating the most expensive teams.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Jude Bellingham, Joao Felix, and 3 other overpowered beasts in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team that can be purchased for under 5,000 FUT Coins

1) Wissam Ben Yedder

Fans of the series will be familiar with Wissam Ben Yedder by now. The Frenchman has been among the most broken and overpowered players in the series since his Sevilla days in FIFA 19, and he has retained his abilities in FIFA 23. Despite not adhering to the 'lengthy' meta of the current title, he is still an absolute menace for any defense to deal with.

Ben Yedder has an overall rating of 84 in FIFA 23, boasting 84 shooting, 88 dribbling, and a five-star weak foot. He is a smooth operator when in possession of the ball, dribbling past defenders with ease before unleashing lethal shots past the goalkeeper.

Ben Yedder's base gold card costs just over 4,000 FUT coins, which is an absolute bargain for what he offers in-game. He also has a special TOTW version that fans can gradually work towards obtaining as their coin balance grows.

2) Jude Bellingham

Being a global ambassador for FIFA 23, Jude Bellingham has received a massive boost to his ratings in the game. The English prodigy is among the most hyped wonderkids in world football, with top European clubs competing to secure his services in the future.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has an overall rating of 84 in FIFA 23 and possesses extremely well-rounded stats in all aspects.

At the start of the game, few would have guessed the rapid depreciation in his price. He currently costs under 5,000 coins despite being among the best box-to-box midfielders in the game.

3) Juan Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado is an incredibly versatile player in FIFA 23 and can contribute to his team offensively and defensively. He is by far the best right-back in Serie A, and it is rather surprising that he costs under 5,000 FUT coins.

Cuadrado has an overall rating of 83 in FIFA 23, with 90 pace, 87 dribbling, and 76 defending, making him extremely responsive on the ball while also being rapid and defensively secure.

With 70s across the board in all aspects, his card is well-rounded, and his alternate position as a right midfielder further adds to his versatility.

4) Joao Felix

Despite not having the best start to his career at Atletico Madrid, Joao Felix has received an incredible card in FIFA 23 and is among the best attacking options in La Liga. His base gold card costs under 3,000 FUT coins in the transfer market, which is a surprise considering the attributes he has and how viable he is in-game.

Felix has an overall rating of 84 in FIFA 23, with 83 pace, 80 shooting, and 88 dribbling. He also possesses the coveted five-star skill attribute, which allows him to weave past defenders with flashy and intricate dribbling maneuvers.

Felix will undoubtedly be an excellent addition to any FUT squad, especially for gamers operating on a low budget.

5) Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo has revolutionized FC Barcelona's backline with his aggressive and physical approach. He has been among their top performers over the past few seasons, and his recent absence from the squad has added to their defensive woes.

Araujo is notoriously overpowered in FIFA 23, with almost every La Liga squad including him in their ranks. He has an overall rating of 83 and costs just 1,000 FUT coins, which is absurd considering that he is an absolute monster in-game.

With 77 pace, 83 defending, and 83 physical, as well as a lengthy acceleration type, Araujo is the best center-back choice for anyone building a low-budget squad.

