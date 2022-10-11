5 best FIFA 23 wonderkids to sign for your Career Mode squad

Career Mode has received a significant overhaul in FIFA 23. The game mode is amongst the most popular offline modes in the history of the franchise, and EA Sports has given it the attention it deserves in the latest iteration of the series.

While significant changes and upgrades have been made to Player Career Mode, Manager Career Mode remains a popular choice amongst fans, as they aim to take their club from rags to riches and assert dominance in the football world.

The game mode will undoubtedly attract many newcomers with many improvements to Career Mode in FIFA 23. However, beginners might find it hard to get started on their Career Mode saves without the right guidance on who to sign to secure their club's future.

These wonderkids will prove to be excellent investments for any Career Mode sides in FIFA 23

1) Jude Bellingham

At just 19 years old, Jude Bellingham has already established himself amongst the elite in European football with his consistent performances for Borussia Dortmund and the English National team. The Englishman is a highly valued commodity in the world of football right now, with some of the biggest teams competing to secure his services.

Bellingham's rise to prominence has been accurately reflected in FIFA 23, as he is a global ambassador for the game and has received a significant upgrade. He has an overall rating of 84 in the current title and has a potential rating of 91, making him one of the best youngsters in the game. He is an absolute general in the midfield and will be an incredible addition to any roster in the world.

2) Josko Gvardiol

The Bundesliga is home to some of the most gifted youngsters in European football, and Josko Gvardiol is one of them. The Croatian center-back has reinforced RB Leipzig's defensive lineup with impressive abilities and consistent performances. At just 20 years old, he has all the room to develop into a world-class footballer.

Gvardiol has an overall rating of 81 in FIFA 23, with an incredible pace stat of 82. He is highly effective in the current meta and will only continue to get better with the right guidance and mentorship in Career Mode. He is an absolute unit defensively and can play multiple positions across the backline. His versatility and potential make him worthy of inclusion in this list of FIFA 23 wonderkids.

3) Nico Williams

Nico Williams has taken La Liga by storm with his performances for Athletic Bilbao in recent times. He has joined his brother Inaki Williams at the club and has proved himself to be just as lethal in their attack, terrorizing defenses in the league and being nominated for the La Liga Player of the Month award in the first month of the current season.

The 20-year-old has an overall rating of 74 in FIFA 23. With 91 pace, four-star skill moves, and a four-star weak foot, Nico is an incredibly effective winger in the current meta and will continue to develop into an even better and more well-rounded attacking threat in the future.

4) Pedri

Despite being 19 years old, Pedri has already earned a reputation as a world-class creative midfielder. He is a product of the esteemed La Masia academy at FC Barcelona and has captured the imagination of fans around the globe with his performances for the Catalan side.

Pedri is the highest-rated entry in this list, with an overall rating of 85 in FIFA 23. He also has a potential rating of 93, making him an elite-tier talent in the game, which accurately depicts his abilities in real-life. He will undoubtedly come with a hefty price tag in Career mode, but being able to secure his services will be invaluable for any squad in the world.

5) Youssoufa Moukoko

Borussia Dortmund is known for being home to some of the most skilled wonderkids in Europe, as evident with their second entry in this FIFA 23 wonderkids. Youssoufa Moukoko has been grabbing headlines since his days in the club's youth side and has only continued to impress ever since.

The 17-year-old prodigy has attracted the attention of scouts and fans worldwide with his explosive attacking approach to the game. Despite being just 68 rated overall in FIFA 23, he has impressive stats for a youngster and has a potential rating of 88. As the youngest player to be included in this list, he will prove to be an incredible investment in the future of any Career Mode roster.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

