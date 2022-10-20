Division Rivals is the true test of a gamer's skill in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The mode is used by EA Sports to determine the rankings of each separate region in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team demographic for its esports scene, making it the premium competitive PvP mode in FIFA 23.

Division Rivals provides fans with both weekly and seasonal rewards in FIFA 23. These are further demarcated into several categories based on the division the player is in and the number of wins they secure, as well as the number of games they play.

It is among the most enticing and rewarding modes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with progressively improving reward tiers inspiring fans to improve and get better at the game.

Division Rivals is the premium PvP gaming experience in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Division Rivals rewards are split into several categories, with the two primary demarcations being weekly rewards and seasonal milestones. As the name suggests, the former can be claimed every week, whereas milestone prizes can only be availed at the end of each FUT season in FIFA 23.

When can I claim weekly Division Rivals rewards in FIFA 23?

Weekly Division Rivals rewards can be claimed every week on Thursday. These are the specific timings based on various time zones:

GST - 8 AM

- 8 AM IST - 12:30 PM

- 12:30 PM PT - 1 AM

- 1 AM ET : 4 AM

What is available in Division Rivals rewards in FIFA 23?

The Weekly Division Rivals rewards have further subdivsions within them in FIFA 23. The Base prizes can be obtained by winning three Rivals' games during the week, whereas the Rewards Upgrade can be claimed by winning eight matches. The assets offered in these rewards are also based on the player's division in FIFA 23 UItimate Team.

While claiming these rewards, fans will be provided with three further options. They can pick between tradeable packs, double untradeable packs, or untradeable packs with coins. The currency provided in the third option increases based on their Division in FIFA 23.

These are the reward options provided in the various divisions:

Division 10

Base Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 2,000 Coins, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack (Untradeable)

Upgrade Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Small Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Premium Gold Packs, 2 Small Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Premium Gold Packs, 2 Small Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 4,000 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Pack, 1 Gold Booster Pack (Untradeable)

Division 9

Base Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 3,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Upgrade Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Division 8

Base Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 4,000 Coins, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Upgrade Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 10,000 Coins, 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 7

Base Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 5,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Upgrade Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 12,500 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Division 6

Base Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 6,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Upgrade Rewards:

Option 1: 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 15,000 Coins, 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 5

Base Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Upgrade Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 17,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 4

Base Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 10,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Upgrade Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Tradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs (Untradeable)

2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 20,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack (Untradeable)

Division 3

Base Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 12,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Upgrade Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 25,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Division 2

Base Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 15,000 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Upgrade Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack (Untradeable) Option 3: 30,000 Coins, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Player (Untradeable)

Division 1

Base Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 17,500 Coins, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Upgrade Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs (Untradeable)

2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Packs (Untradeable) Option 3: 35,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Elite Division

Base Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Tradeable)

1 Mega Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Mega Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable)

2 Mega Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable) Option 3: 20,000 Coins, 1 Mega Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable)

Upgrade Rewards:

Option 1: 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Tradeable)

1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Tradeable) Option 2: 2 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Untradeable)

2 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Pick (Untradeable) Option 3: 40,000 Coins, 1 Two Rare Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 FUT Champions/TOTW Player Pick (Untradeable)

Based on these tiers, rewards get exponentially better as fans progress up the ranks in FIFA 23. However, they must remember that similar to last year, they will be relegated by two Divisions at the end of every FIFA 23 Ultimate Team season.

Combined with FUT Champions, Squad Battles, and FUT Moments, Division Rivals offers fans an exciting avenue to earn rewards in FIFA 23 and improve their FUT squads.

