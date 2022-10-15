Squad Battles rewards in FIFA 23 (Season 1): Release time, content, and more

Squad Battles is a premium PvE experience in FIFA 23. It is ideal for players who want to avoid directly facing other teams in the Ultimate Team mode.

Unlike Division Rivals, players in Squad Battles take on other squads of players controlled by AI. Players can play up to 40 matches weekly to earn completion points (Battle Points) and move up the leaderboards. By doing so, they can obtain different card packs, all of which are tradeable. The higher ranks also come with coins, which can be very helpful in someone's Ultimate Team journey.

Squad Battles is an excellent choice for FIFA 23 beginners and offers some valuable rewards every week

The biggest advantage of Squad Battles is that FIFA 23 players can select the difficulty of their opponents. A higher difficulty offers more points and allows players to move up the leaderboard quicker. However, beginners have the option to play on lower difficulty to secure some easy rewards.

Here's a complete list of all the Squad Battles rewards in FIFA 23, according to the ranks:

Bronze 3 - Premium Loan Player Reward Pack

Bronze 2 - Gold Pack

Bronze 1 - 500 coins, 2x Gold Pack

Silver 3 - 1,000 coins, Premium Gold Pack, Gold Pack

Silver 2 - 2,000 coins, 2x Premium Gold Pack, Gold Pack

Silver 1 - 4,000 coins, 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Gold 3 - 5,000 coins, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, Prime Mixed Players Pack

Gold 2 - 6,000 coins, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, Prime Mixed Players Pack

Gold 1 - 8,000 coins, Prime Electrum Players Pack, Prime Mixed Players Pack, Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Elite 3 - 8,000 coins, 2x Rare Electrum Players Pack, Prime Mixed Players Pack

Elite 2 - 14,000 coins, 2x Rare Electrum Players Pack, Premium Gold Players Pack

Elite 1 - 26,000 coins, 2x Rare Players Pack

Top 200 - 65,000 coins, Rare Players Pack, 2x Mega Pack

The Squad Battles rewards at the higher end will be valuable for anyone who can get into the Elite divisions. It remains to be seen if there will be any tweaks made to these rewards in the days to come.

Aside from standard matches, FIFA 23 players can also take part in Featured Squad Battles. These are matches where players can go up against squads created by members of the FIFA and football community. These include real footballers, FIFA pro players, and celebrities.

Additionally, players can also face Team of the Week (TOTW) Squads and defeat them to earn Battle Points.

Squad Battles rewards drop every Sunday at 8:00 UK time. The schedule has remained the same since FIFA 23 launched.

At the time of writing, players have a little over 24 hours to complete this week's matches and become eligible for the rewards. Once the rewards are handed out, the match counter will be refreshed.

It should be noted that if a player quits a match, it will still count as complete but won't reward any match points in FIFA 23 Squad Battles.

