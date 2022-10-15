FIFA 23 FUT Champions rewards: How to qualify, playoffs, finals, and more

Another weekend in FIFA 23 means another go at FUT Champions. The mode, an extension of the traditional Division Rivals, offers players the chance to obtain better rewards by winning a certain number of matches.

Division Rivals is the standard PvP option for players and comes as part of the Ultimate Team mode. Players earn qualification points from playing matches in the mode, with a win fetching the maximum number of points.

FUT Champions comes every weekend, and players can participate if they earn sufficient qualification points. Once players collect 1250 qualification points, they will become eligible to participate in the mode.

FUT Champions works similarly to the standard Division Rivals matches in FIFA 23. However, the scope of rewards is far higher.

FIFA 23 players who qualify for FUT Champions will start with the playoffs

Once the 1250 qualification points have been earned, players can then play matches in FUT Champions. However, it's not that simple, as there are two different stages — the playoffs and the finals.

Every FIFA 23 player who qualifies for FUT Champions will start with the playoffs and will be offered two matches. If they win a match, they will earn four points. However, if they lose a match, they will not get any points.

Based on their total points collection after 10 games, players will be given a rank, starting from Rank 7 and going up to Rank 1.

Here's a breakdown of the points required to be placed in each tier:

Rank 1 : 40 pts

: 40 pts Rank 2 : 36-39 pts

: 36-39 pts Rank 3 : 32-35 pts

: 32-35 pts Rank 4 : 26-31 pts

: 26-31 pts Rank 5 : 20-25 pts

: 20-25 pts Rank 6 : 12-19 pts

: 12-19 pts Rank 7: 4-11 pts

Here are the rewards that FIFA 23 players will get based on their ranks:

Rank 7

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Rank 6

2x Gold Players Pack

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

400 Champions FUT Qualification Points

Rank 5

FUT Champions Finals Qualification

2x Rare Gold Pack

1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Rank 4

FUT Champions Finals Qualification

2x Mega Packs

1x Rare Gold Pack

Rank 3

FUT Champions Finals Qualification

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

2x Rare Gold Pack

2x Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Rank 2

FUT Champions Finals Qualification

1x Rare Mega Pack

1x Prime Gold Players Pack

2x Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Rank 1

FUT Champions Finals Qualification

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1x Rare Players Pack

1x Mega Pack

FUT Champions Finals

When a FIFA 23 player gets 20 points or more from the playoffs, they will qualify for the finals. There will be 20 matches in the finals, and players will also be given ranks based on their performances.

Here's a breakdown of the points required to be placed in each rank:

Rank 1 – 76-80 pts

– 76-80 pts Rank 2 – 72-75 pts

– 72-75 pts Rank 3 – 67-71 pts

– 67-71 pts Rank 4 – 60-66 pts

– 60-66 pts Rank 5 –51-59 pts

–51-59 pts Rank 6 – 45-50 pts

– 45-50 pts Rank 7 – 36-44 pts

– 36-44 pts Rank 8 – 24-35 pts

– 24-35 pts Rank 9 – 12-23 pts

– 12-23 pts Rank 10 – 4-11 pts

Here's the complete list of the finals rewards in FIFA 23 FUT Champions:

Rank 10

1 of 3 Red Player Pick Pack

1x Rare Mixed Players Pack

500 Champions Qualification Points

Rank 9

1 of 3 Red Player Pick Pack

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1x Prime Gold Players Pack

500 Champions Qualification Points

5,000 coins

Rank 8

2x 1 of 3 Red Player Pick Packs

1x Mega Pack

1x Prime Gold Players Pack

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

750 Champions Qualification Points

10,000 coins

Rank 7

2x 1 of 4 Red Player Pick Packs

1x Rare Players Pack

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

750 Champions Qualification Points

15,000 coins

Rank 6

2x 1 of 4 Red Player Pick Packs

1x Rare Players Pack

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1x Premium TOTW Pack

1,000 FUT Champions Qualification Points

25,000 coins

Rank 5

3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs

1x Rare Players Pack

1x Ultimate Pack

1x Premium TOTW Pack

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

30,000 coins

Rank 4

3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack

1x Ultimate Pack

1x Premium TOTW Pack

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

50,000 coins

Rank 3

3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs

2x Rare Players Pack

1x Ultimate Pack

2x Premium TOTW Pack

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

75,000 coins

Rank 2

3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs

2x Ultimate Pack

2x Premium TOTW Pack

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

100,000 coins

Rank 1

3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs

2x Ultimate Pack

1x Rare Players Pack

3x Premium TOTW Pack

1,250 Champions Qualification Points

100,000 coins

FIFA 23 is currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.

