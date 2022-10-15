FIFA 23 FUT Champions rewards: How to qualify, playoffs, finals, and more

Another weekend in FIFA 23 means another go at FUT Champions. The mode, an extension of the traditional Division Rivals, offers players the chance to obtain better rewards by winning a certain number of matches.
Division Rivals is the standard PvP option for players and comes as part of the Ultimate Team mode. Players earn qualification points from playing matches in the mode, with a win fetching the maximum number of points.
FUT Champions comes every weekend, and players can participate if they earn sufficient qualification points. Once players collect 1250 qualification points, they will become eligible to participate in the mode.
FUT Champions works similarly to the standard Division Rivals matches in FIFA 23. However, the scope of rewards is far higher.
FIFA 23 players who qualify for FUT Champions will start with the playoffs
Once the 1250 qualification points have been earned, players can then play matches in FUT Champions. However, it's not that simple, as there are two different stages — the playoffs and the finals.
Every FIFA 23 player who qualifies for FUT Champions will start with the playoffs and will be offered two matches. If they win a match, they will earn four points. However, if they lose a match, they will not get any points.
Based on their total points collection after 10 games, players will be given a rank, starting from Rank 7 and going up to Rank 1.
Here's a breakdown of the points required to be placed in each tier:
- Rank 1: 40 pts
- Rank 2: 36-39 pts
- Rank 3: 32-35 pts
- Rank 4: 26-31 pts
- Rank 5: 20-25 pts
- Rank 6: 12-19 pts
- Rank 7: 4-11 pts
Here are the rewards that FIFA 23 players will get based on their ranks:
- Rank 7
- 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- Rank 6
- 2x Gold Players Pack
- 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 400 Champions FUT Qualification Points
- Rank 5
- FUT Champions Finals Qualification
- 2x Rare Gold Pack
- 1x Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Rank 4
- FUT Champions Finals Qualification
- 2x Mega Packs
- 1x Rare Gold Pack
- Rank 3
- FUT Champions Finals Qualification
- 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
- 2x Rare Gold Pack
- 2x Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Rank 2
- FUT Champions Finals Qualification
- 1x Rare Mega Pack
- 1x Prime Gold Players Pack
- 2x Small Rare Gold Players Pack
- Rank 1
- FUT Champions Finals Qualification
- 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
- 1x Rare Players Pack
- 1x Mega Pack
FUT Champions Finals
When a FIFA 23 player gets 20 points or more from the playoffs, they will qualify for the finals. There will be 20 matches in the finals, and players will also be given ranks based on their performances.
Here's a breakdown of the points required to be placed in each rank:
- Rank 1 – 76-80 pts
- Rank 2 – 72-75 pts
- Rank 3 – 67-71 pts
- Rank 4 – 60-66 pts
- Rank 5 –51-59 pts
- Rank 6 – 45-50 pts
- Rank 7 – 36-44 pts
- Rank 8 – 24-35 pts
- Rank 9 – 12-23 pts
- Rank 10 – 4-11 pts
Here's the complete list of the finals rewards in FIFA 23 FUT Champions:
- Rank 10
- 1 of 3 Red Player Pick Pack
- 1x Rare Mixed Players Pack
- 500 Champions Qualification Points
- Rank 9
- 1 of 3 Red Player Pick Pack
- 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1x Prime Gold Players Pack
- 500 Champions Qualification Points
- 5,000 coins
- Rank 8
- 2x 1 of 3 Red Player Pick Packs
- 1x Mega Pack
- 1x Prime Gold Players Pack
- 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 750 Champions Qualification Points
- 10,000 coins
- Rank 7
- 2x 1 of 4 Red Player Pick Packs
- 1x Rare Players Pack
- 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
- 750 Champions Qualification Points
- 15,000 coins
- Rank 6
- 2x 1 of 4 Red Player Pick Packs
- 1x Rare Players Pack
- 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
- 1x Premium TOTW Pack
- 1,000 FUT Champions Qualification Points
- 25,000 coins
- Rank 5
- 3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs
- 1x Rare Players Pack
- 1x Ultimate Pack
- 1x Premium TOTW Pack
- 1,250 Champions Qualification Points
- 30,000 coins
- Rank 4
- 3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs
- 1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack
- 1x Ultimate Pack
- 1x Premium TOTW Pack
- 1,250 Champions Qualification Points
- 50,000 coins
- Rank 3
- 3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs
- 2x Rare Players Pack
- 1x Ultimate Pack
- 2x Premium TOTW Pack
- 1,250 Champions Qualification Points
- 75,000 coins
- Rank 2
- 3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs
- 2x Ultimate Pack
- 2x Premium TOTW Pack
- 1,250 Champions Qualification Points
- 100,000 coins
- Rank 1
- 3x 1 of 5 Red Player Pick Packs
- 2x Ultimate Pack
- 1x Rare Players Pack
- 3x Premium TOTW Pack
- 1,250 Champions Qualification Points
- 100,000 coins
FIFA 23 is currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.