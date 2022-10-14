FIFA 23 player potential - How to achieve high overalls in the game

The term player potential in FIFA 23 refers to the upward ceiling of the card of a particular footballer and indicates how high it can reach. It is about how good they could become in the future and is an integral part of the career mode saves. Each card starts with a base rating that reflects their current abilities per EA Sports.

Given the presence of the best talents worldwide, FIFA 23 has no shortage of talented footballers. Some of them have already shined in their short careers, resulting in their high potential. Few like Pedri, Erling Haaland, and Federico Valverde are stars in the world of football, while there are some hidden talents as well.

High potential ability isn't enough, especially with the dynamic system. Despite having the same upper limit, the same footballer could have less growth on one save than the other. This can be caused by multiple reasons that can stunt their growth and development.

However, players can ensure that their footballers get the maximum growth and become stars of tomorrow in their career mode saves.

Dynamic potential makes it essential for FIFA 23 players to look after training and game time

Helping a footballer reach their potential in-game becomes the job of every FIFA 23 player in career mode saves. This will allow them to improve their squad directly or sell some of the footballers to improve the financial side of things. The dynamic system makes things more complex as there's no guarantee that footballers will maximize their potential.

When developing a footballer, providing game time for them becomes crucial. Irrespective of training results, a star won't develop properly if they don't get time to play. While there's no guaranteed way to ensure full development, players should remember a few basic things to help their cause.

This becomes even more valid for youngsters with very high potential. Like in real life, the matchday experience can be a godsend for them, and managers must ensure that's the case.

If required, FIFA 23 players can send the stars to other clubs on loan, where they would have a better chance of securing time to play. In doing so, they will also be able to reduce their workload in terms of finances.

Another vital factor for footballers' growth in FIFA 23 is their matchday form. With everything else constant, a developing player having a better game will ensure faster development.

This is where loans are also helpful when academy prospects are concerned. They might not do well in bigger sides but can develop faster in lower divisions on loan as they face easier opponents and get more game time.

Finally, training is vital for good development; better results will lead to higher growth. The selection of a proper training routine is also important for correct development. It might make sense for players to manually complete the training assignment if they have exceptional talent on their hands.

Ultimately, a footballer's development will be about all the factors combined and will be a trial-and-error process. However, ensuring these steps will reduce reliance on luck and increase the chances of fulfilling their potential.

