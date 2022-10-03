How to play co-op in FIFA 23?

The social aspect of FIFA 23 is one of the game's highlights. Players can play against each other or choose to play as part of the same team in the co-op mode.

A few game modes allow players to play together to achieve a common goal. These are different from modes like Squad Battles, where a player plays against AI-controlled squads only. Moreover, co-op allows players to overcome challenges that might not otherwise be possible.

This article will reveal how gamers can play with friends in co-op mode in FIFA 23 and the game modes that support it.

FIFA 23's co-op play is quite easy to use once players understand the process

In FIFA 23, co-op is available in the Volta and Ultimate Team mode, apart from friendlies. To participate, players must be present in the social lobby in the game. This allows players to play matches together where they can compete in friendly duels or play as a team.

Joining the lobby is essential for players to play co-op, and it is a rather simple process. Depending on the player's platform, they will have to press the R2 or RT button, which will open up the lobby and allow other players to join. Once another player joins, they can match up to play together or against one another to earn different rewards and complete objectives.

What are the benefits of the co-op mode in FIFA 23?

The co-op mode offers much more than an opportunity to play with friends. Skilled players can help their friends improve by playing with them and analyzing the gameplay. This is unlikely to happen in a competitive setting where everyone's focused on winning.

In the Ultimate Team mode, friendlies can help players complete different achievements. At the time of writing, players can obtain Richarlison's Ones To Watch (OTW) card by meeting several conditions, and all of them require players to play in a particular friendly mode.

This can be completed while playing against random FIFA 23 players, but it is much easier with friends. Moreover, players can also play in squads of two in Division Rivals. It's the perfect setting for beginners to get familiar with the game. Having a more experienced player as a teammate allows them to easily learn the game in a more relaxed environment.

All things considered, the potential benefits of co-op in the game are huge. With the introduction of crossplay this year, the potential increases exponentially.

However, co-op and crossplay can only take place between same-generation devices. Players playing FIFA 23 on PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series XlS, and Google Stadia can play together. Players on the older generation of Xbox and PlayStation devices can also play with each other. Despite a few limitations, players still have a lot of options in FIFA 23 when it comes to co-op.

