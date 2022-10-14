FIFA 23 FGS Swaps program: How to get tokens, best picks, and more

The competitive season for FIFA 23 is underway, and EA Sports has released the FGS Swaps SBCs in Ultimate Team to celebrate the return of the premier esports league for FIFA. These Squad Building Challenges are designed around a token-based system that encourages fans to watch live EA esports events to unlock specific rewards.

FIFA esports is constantly developing and evolving, and the developers will be looking to make it bigger and more popular than ever in FIFA 23. EA Sports has already started releasing content in FUT to create hype around the new competitive season, and FGS Swaps will be an excellent way to boost online viewership of livestreamed events.

FGS Swaps will reward fans for watching and interacting with FIFA 23 esports livestreams

The concept of FGS Swaps was introduced last year, providing gamers with a new way to earn pack-based rewards in FUT. It is a win-win scenario for both EA Sports and the fans since viewers of EA live streams will receive tokens that can be redeemed for packs as a part of the FGS Swaps program.

What is FGS?

FGS stands for the FIFA Global Series. It is the primary esports league in FIFA 23, where players in the Elite division of FUT Division Rivals compete to earn skill rating points, with the top-rated from each region qualifying for the playoffs. FGS consists of a host of different events that will be streamed live on Twitch by EA.

How to earn FGS Tokens?

FGS tokens can be earned by watching the various EA livestreams surrounding the competitive esports scene of FIFA 23. The first step includes linking your Twitch account with your EA account. Fans can link these services through the Settings section on Twitch.

Once done, viewers who watch specific livestreams on the official EA Sports FIFA Twitch account will be eligible to receive in-game rewards. These are divided into separate tiers based on the duration of their watch-time, and consist of cosmetic items like tifos, badges, and kits, as well as FGS Swaps tokens.

Going by the previous iterations of the game, those who watch at least 90 minutes of the event will receive an FGS Swaps token and will be notified about it through an in-game message.

What are the reward options in FGS Swaps?

There are four separate Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) in the FGS Swaps program for FIFA 23 depicting different reward tiers. They are based on the number of tokens required to complete the challenges and offer untradeable packs in return.

One Token: Premium Gold Pack (Untradeable)

Two Tokens: Premium Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Three Tokens: Prime Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Four Tokens: Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

Based on these tiers, it is obvious that the pack rewards get incrementally better when progressing along the tiers. However, with the frequency of EA events, it will take fans a while before they can collect four tokens and redeem the 100k pack in FIFA 23.

These SBCs are also repeatable, allowing fans to redeem these rewards as many times as they want after accumulating multiple tokens throughout the season.

