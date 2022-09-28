5 biggest FIFA 23 streamers who can help you improve your gameplay

With FIFA 23 being all but released, there will be a brand new batch of players looking to start their FUT seasons the right way. Standard Edition owners might need to wait until September 30 unless they use the EA Play trial.

The Ultimate team mechanics and even normal gameplay in Career Mode might look a bit intimidating for newcomers to the game. Of course, there are plenty of online guides explaining how dribbling works and the optimal way to form your FUT squad. But sometimes, watching a good streamer play the game while giving tips and tricks to their audience is the best way to learn the game.

Here is a list of the top five FIFA 23 streamers who are not only good at the game but are also the top entertainers in the field. With so many changes coming to the game, veterans, too, will appreciate what these streamers bring to the table.

Note: The list is subjective and ranks English-speaking streamers only.

5 FIFA 23 streamers to watch and learn from

Most FIFA tutorials and guides are on YouTube, and most of the creators on the list also have YouTube channels where they upload informative guides.

That said, this list is for the biggest streamers who can help viewers get good at the game, so be advised that ranking considers both the educational and the entertainment factors. Big streamers are often good gamers, and watching pros play is an excellent way to get better while being entertained.

5) KrasiFIFA_

First on the list is a relatively smaller streamer on the Twitch side but who is quite popular on YouTube. KrasiFIFA_ might have only about 40K followers on the purple platform but boasts a respectable 569K subscribers on his main YouTube channel called 'KRASI - FIFA 23 TUTORIALS TRICKS & SKILLS'.

As the name suggests, the streamer primarily creates guides and tutorials on how to improve your gameplay. With new features such as power shots added to FIFA 23, his streams and videos will come in handy for players looking to hone their skills for the new game.

4) BorasLegend

BorasLegend is a Swedish professional FIFA player with a sizeable following on both Twitch and YouTube, with 236K followers and 476K subscribers on each platform, respectively. His professional career has been quite illustrious, with multiple wins on the international front. Last year, Boras was also the 10th most-watched FIFA streamer in the English-speaking category.

He notably won the Las Vegas World Challenge Series in 2013 and has often been called one of the best FIFA players in the world. With FIFA 23 coming out, BorasLegend has already started giving his opinion on FUT mechanics, chemistry, and more on his streams and YouTube videos. A player who wants to learn from a highly qualified professional is the guy to follow.

3) zwebackhd

With zwebackhd, we enter the more entertainment-centric streamers. With 308K followers on Twitch, he was the seventh most-watched FIFA streamer in the English category this year. On top of that, he has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, and fans love his humor and gaming skills.

While he focuses more on the entertainment side of the game, hours of FUT gameplay and his insight into the online space will be quite a fun journey for players trying to get into the game's grind, that is, FIFA 23 FUT.

2) RunTheFutMarket

Beginners who need a good streamer who can show them around the often crazy and confusing FUT market, look no further than Nick from RunTheFutMarket. The FUT economy is something players need to grasp from the very beginning, and newcomers to FIFA 23 will be remiss in not following someone who regularly analyzes both the in-game markets and game mechanics.

RunTheFutMarket is slated to be one of the biggest FIFA 23 streamers on the platform and was the second-most-watched English-speaking FIFA streamer last year. When looking for more in-depth guides to FUT packs, head over to his YouTube channel, NickRTFM.

1) Castro_1021

Last but not least is the most prominent English-speaking FIFA streamer on Twitch, Castro_1021. A veritable giant in the streaming space, his three million+ follower count, speaks for itself. His streak as a top-notch streamer is expected to continue as his FIFA 23 videos have already made a mark on the platform.

Castro's two million-strong YouTube channel must also not be taken lightly as the American streamer is known for his charismatic on-screen presence, which he can happily back up with solid skills in FIFA. Players looking to better their gameplay in FIFA 23 would do well to watch the master at work.

This was our list of top FIFA streamers in 2022. Did we miss out on someone you think should be on this list? Let us know in the comments section below!

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far