"No f***ing way!": FIFA streamer Castro_1021 celebrates after getting a rare Cristiano Ronaldo Panini card

Edwin "Castro_1021" shared a clip recording of his excited reaction after getting an exclusive and extremely limited edition Cristiano Ronaldo Panini card. Panini is a global leader in the production of sports stickers and trading cards. They have licensing agreements with all major leagues in the United States and around the world, and a majority of their card production is focused on the sport of football.

The 31-year-old FIFA streamer was seen celebrating his birthday on a stream uploaded on Thursday. While streaming, he opened multiple Panini card packs, one of which turned out to be an extremely rare edition of footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo. Truly shocked by what he saw, the content creator exclaimed:

"No f***ing way!"

Castro_1021 goes crazy after getting 'a one of one' Ronaldo trading card

Castro_1021, who is popular for streaming FIFA on Twitch, celebrated his birthday live on stream with his long-time girlfriend Pita recently. Over the past few days, he has been opening Panini cards that he bought from the Dallas Card Show. The few notable cards that he has already collected include a signed Pelé card as well as a Messi card.

(Timestamp: 4:23:47)

However, the crown jewel of his collection is undoubtedly the Cristiano Ronaldo special edition card. Edwin is known for being a huge supporter of Manchester United and was obviously in a state of jubilance after discovering his latest pull. Reacting to the card reveal, he said:

"Someone said, hold on, someone said it's one of one. It's a one of one, it's a one of one, it's a one of one... I don't know. Chat knows. Chat knows when it's a one of one. I think that colour blue is one of one. Holy sh*t, that's actually Ronaldo..."

When his girlfriend finally revealed the Ronaldo card, Edwin released a loud cry of joy and started screaming:

"No f***ing way! No f***ing way! Pita, stop, stop, stop...this is 100% scripted. What the f*** did you just do?"

In fact, the streamer was so shocked that he thought that the entire situation was a prank his girlfriend was playing on him.

Fans react to Castro's crazy reaction

Fans themselves were in a state of disbelief after seeing the FIFA streamer get the incredibly rare Panini card of the Portuguese football star. Many spammed "PogChamp" in the chat as the Mexican-American content creator went bonkers in excitement. Here are some of the comments made in the chat box:

Fans react to Castro packing the card (Image via Castro_1021 Twitch)

Castro_1021 is presently the most followed FIFA streamer on Twitch with over 3.5 million followers, ahead of other major streamers like Pieface, dannyaarons, and bateson87.

