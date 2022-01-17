"I beat kids": Twitch streamer Castro_1021 hilariously stumbles through awkwardly phrased statement

Edwin “Castro_1021” Castro, a member of the Sidemen group, hilariously stumbled through an awkwardly phrased statement about him winning many games against kids in FIFA the previous night.

The professional FIFA livestreamer Castro_1021 had just gone live and started his stream. He talked about how he went 9-2 win-loss record the previous night and won against many kids.

"But I’ll tell you what though, I clapped some f**king kids last night.”

At this point he realizes what he just said and takes a moment to retrospect.

"That sounds f***king weird”

Castro_1021 does not have his way with the words

"I don't mean like that but, I demolished kids last night. That doesn't sound right.”

Castro_10 tries hard to paraphrase what he just said, but in turn, he stumbles a lot more and makes it even more awkward than it was before.

"I beat kids last night."

He takes a few seconds to rethink and consider what he means to say.

I won a lot of games last night, yeah!

Finally, he gets to say what he meant. He played several games the previous night, and most of them were against children, where he won and “beat” them.

His viewers went wild at his suggestive words, confused about what he was trying to get across to the audience.

Castros chat's reaction as he stumbles his way with the words (Screenshot taken from Twitch)

He had a target of playing and winning ten games to win the league, out of which he had already won nine games.

More about Castro

Castro is a 30-year-old American/Mexican Twitch streamer and YouTuber who primarily plays FIFA. He is known for his 50-hour Twitch livestream in March 2015, where he raised almost $80,000 for a cause to fight cancer, and KSI made a $10,000 donation for this effort.

He held another 50-hour charity livestream in December 2015, concentrating on children with cancer. He was able to raise more than $75,000 for the cause.

Castro_1021 has 375,000 subscribers and 950,000 followers on Twitch and a massive 1.95 million subscribers on YouTube. He also has 562k followers on Instagram, where he regularly posts about his best FUT Pack openings and a lot of IRL content.

