FIFA 23 Ultimate Team FGS Challenge SBC: How to complete, potential cost, and more

The Global Series is set to make a glorious return in FIFA 23, and EA Sports has released an FGS Challenge SBC (Squad Building Challenge) to celebrate the FIFA esports event. This inclusion marks the beginning of the title's competitive season as gamers attempt to qualify for the various Global Series events hosted by EA.

The FGS Challenge SBC consists of a single segment and offers fans a pack reward upon its completion. With the Road to the Finals promo currently active in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, this Squad Building Challenge will be rather enticing for gamers looking to obtain packs and hopefully pull amazing RTTK cards.

The FGS Challenge SBC aims to build hype around competitive FIFA 23 esports season

How to complete FGS Challenge SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The FGS Challenge SBC has the following specified requirements:

Countries/Regions: Minimum two

Players from one club: Minimum three

Players from the same league: Maximum seven

Gold Players: Minimum six in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Total Chemistry: Minimum 24

Rewards: Small Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Estimated cost: 6,000 FIFA Ultimate Team coins

Is FGS Challenge SBC worth completing in FUT 23?

Despite the complicated and detailed specifications required to complete this Squad Building Challenge, it is rather inexpensive and straightforward. Gamers can obtain the required chemistry by using seven players from the same league and four from a different one while ensuring that they have three players from the same club in their starting eleven.

The SBC offers a Small Rare Gold Players pack upon completion, which has a store value of 25,000 FIFA Ultimate Team coins. Although its contents are untradeable, this could be an incredible opportunity for fans to try their luck at obtaining one of the most elusive RTTK cards to add to their squads.

With an estimated cost of around 6,000 FIFA Ultimate Team coins, the SBC is far cheaper to complete than the value of the pack reward it offers. Crafty veterans can further reduce the cost of this SBC by utilizing the cards already available in their clubs. This makes this Squad Building Challenge an absolute bargain and worth completing for any player looking to optimize their FUT assets.

FIFA esports is constantly evolving into a global venture, and EA Sports will be looking to make this year's offering bigger than ever with regard to the competitive scene. Its qualifying system involves gamers progressing through the ranks of Division Rivals to reach the coveted Elite Division.

Players who reach this illustrious rank will then be matched against each other and compete for a Skill Rating. Gamers with the highest rating from their respective regions will qualify for Playoffs. This is a rather engaging and intriguing system that allows everyone an opportunity to go up against top professionals and compete for the ultimate prize in FIFA 23.

