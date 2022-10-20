FIFA 23 FGS Challenge 2 SBC - How to complete, estimated costs & solutions, and more

With the introduction of the FGS Challenge 2 SBC, FIFA 23 players have a cheap challenge to complete and earn some valuable rewards. EA Sports might not have added a new player-item SBC on Wednesday, but it has certainly made things interesting with tonight's content.

Squad Building Challenges require players to complete different squads and submit them to earn different rewards in the game. They must be completed based on certain conditions that must be fulfilled while constructing them.

SBCs are highly advisable for all as they're the primary source of collecting different resources in the game.

The FGS Challenge 2 SBC is based on the Pro Series of FIFA 23 and is already underway. With the possible rewards, players will come one step closer to making a good squad like the professionals of this game. Let's now take a look at what the conditions for the challenge are and what kind of cost one can anticipate.

FGS Challenge 2 SBC in FIFA 23 is quite easy to complete but drops some useful rewards

The FGS Challenge 2 SBC in FIFA 23 is simple and easy to complete. It contains just a single task and requires only one squad in the process. Here are the challenge conditions that players will need to abide by while completing it.

Same League Count: Maximum eight

Same Nation Count: Maximum four

Clubs: Minimum two

Squad Rating: Minimum 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

After completing the FGS Challenge 2 SBC, FIFA 23 players can obtain one Jumbo Premium Gold Pack reward. Unlike the previous few challenges, the rewards are tradeable. In simpler words, all cards obtainable from the packs can be sold in the market.

Players can estimate the cost of around 4,500 FUT coins, irrespective of the player's platform. Naturally, the minimal cost and tradeable rewards make it quite worth it for the player. Any completion cost will be reduced naturally with fodder from a player's collection.

Completing the FGS Challenge 2 SBC in FIFA 23 is also easy and doesn't have difficult conditions. The two main tasks to consider are the restrictions on the nation and league aspects. Once that's taken care of, the chemistry requirements will be automatically completed.

Even silver cards can be used, but that will have to be substituted with higher-rated gold cards to meet the condition of 75 overall. This is a must-do SBC, active for the next three days. Despite such good rewards, it can be done at most due to its non-repeatable nature.

The FIFA Global series has returned this year, with the first set of streams occurring last week. EA Sports has introduced an FGS Swaps token program, which will reward players for watching the streams on Twitch. Viewers will have to watch at least 60 minutes of the stream to be eligible for the rewards.

The tokens they obtain can then be exchanged for different packs in the game. There are numerous opportunities for players to gain tokens and earn valuable rewards.

With the release of tonight's SBC, the potential rewards for players will rise even more.

