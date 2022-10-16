FGS Swaps in FIFA 23 - How it works, rewards, and more

The FGS Swaps program in FIFA 23 will kick off shortly, with the reward exchange system already in place. Thanks to the system, players can earn different rewards in the Ultimate Team mode without having to bother doing complicated stuff.

FGS stands for FIFA Global series, which is the pinnacle of esports the game, and it keeps getting bigger and better each year. The best professional players from all over the world gather yearly to compete and entertain the community. With the FGS Swaps program in FIFA 23, viewers have additional incentives to watch the streams, as they can earn tokens and make exchanges for different rewards.

With such exciting prospects, it becomes important for players to maximize their chances of getting these tokens. Simply watching the streams will get them the exchange tokens, but there are certain conditions required to be fulfilled by those who will watch the FIFA 23 streams.

FGS Swaps program returns in FIFA 23 with better rewards as EA Sports makes some valuable packs available

On October 11, the FGS Swaps program was introduced in FIFA 23 before the upcoming match series, coming up in a few days. EA Sports has ensured that players have a solid incentive to watch the games. For that, the viewers will get tokens.

These tokens can then be exchanged from within the game or the web/companion app for different rewards. Four packs are available at the moment and can be obtained once the first set of tokens is available. The following are all the available rewards mentioned by EA Sports on their website.

One token - Premium Gold Pack

Two tokens - Premium Gold Players Pack

Three tokens - Prime Gold Players Pack

Four tokens - Jumbo Rare Players Pack

Hence, different options will be available to players as far as the token exchanges are concerned. These tokens can be obtained starting on October 17, when the first set of pro matches in FIFA 23 begins.

According to the website, the matches will be viewable on Twitch and YouTube, and for the time being, EA Sports has provided a schedule for up to January 21, 2023.

To get the FGS Swaps tokens, a viewer must watch a stream for at least an hour to become eligible. It seems that the initial streams might not reward anything for YouTube viewers, but they will be included in future programs.

One crucial thing FIFA 23 players will have to ensure is that their Twitch is connected to their EA account. If the link is not done, viewers cannot get any of the FGS Swaps tokens.

The linking process is quite simple; all someone would need to do is go to the accounts section of EA. Players will have to use Twitch to sign-in then if it's their first time. If they're already signed in with an email ID, they need to click on the Twitch option and authorize the connection.

Once it's set up, a FIFA 23 player must watch the stream for the minimum amount of time announced. Once they become eligible, they will have to claim the rewards on Twitch, which will appear in the game within 24 hours. The tokens can then be used accordingly for any pack.

EA Sports has announced that more than 25 events will transpire throughout the game's life cycle. Players can get a lot of valuable rewards if they can watch it all.

