FIFA 23 FUT Champions Playoffs Plus objective: How to complete, tips, tricks, and more

With FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS nearing its conclusion, EA Sports has given gamers another opportunity to potentially get their hands on exciting rewards through the FUT Champions objectives. The FUT Champions Playoffs Plus objective offers enticing rewards before the upcoming Weekend League commences, leaving players eager to learn more about the challenge.

EA Sports has done exceptionally well in offering players opportunities to unlock amazing rewards by grinding the game. However, the latest set of FUT Champions objectives has tested their skills, with challenging stipulations matching the caliber of rewards.

The FUT Champions Playoffs Plus objective is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The previously released Ligue 1 TOTS: FUT Champions Finals objective was a massive hit with FUT enthusiasts. It allowed them to unlock an overpowered version of Lois Openda by participating in the Weekend League and securing some wins with a full Ligue 1 squad. However, the latest Playoffs-based objective is even more challenging.

While there are no specific squad restrictions, the stipulations are more challenging now. Instead of a guaranteed special TOTS player such as Openda being the ultimate prize, players can obtain a wide gallery of special packs, which is enticing as Ligue 1 TOTS players are currently available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

How to complete the FUT Champions Playoffs Plus objective in FIFA 23?

Players must first participate in the Playoffs to qualify for the FUT Champions Finals during the weekend. They have 10 games, with four wins being the minimum threshold for qualification. To complete the objective in its entirety, players must win all 10 games.

Below are the various reward tiers of the objective:

Play 5: Play 5 matches in FUT Champions Playoffs to earn an Eight Ligue 1 players pack.

Play 7: Play seven matches in FUT Champions Playoffs to earn 1250 XP.

Play 10: Play 10 matches in FUT Champions PLayoffs to earn 1250 XP.

Win 5: Win five matches in Playoffs to earn an 84+ Player Pick (1 of 2).

Win 7: Win seven matches in Playoffs to earn an 84+ Player Pick (1 of 3)

Win 10: Win 10 matches in Playoffs to earn an 84+ Player Pick (1 of 4)

Completing all six segments will unlock an untradeable 85+ double players pack in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

While the five-day time limit might seem restrictive for those not skilled enough to win all 10 Playoffs games in one run, the smartest way to complete the objective is to complete it in two attempts.

To achieve this, one must secure as many wins as possible in Playoffs before the upcoming Weekend League, complete their FUT Champions Finals campaign, and then participate in the Playoffs again before the objective expires in FIFA 23.

